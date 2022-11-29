Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

World Cup 2022

Live Updates

World Cup news and highlights

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 12:15 p.m. ET, November 29, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

Iran called for US to be kicked out of World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse and Wayne Sterling

Iran state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation changed Iran’s flag on its social media platforms to show support for protesters in Iran.

The federation had temporarily displayed Iran’s national flag on its official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.

US Soccer told CNN on Sunday that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights” but always planned to go back to the original flag.

The change “was a one-time graphic,” US Soccer told CNN. “We have the main flag on our website and other places.” The emblem is currently back on the flag on US Soccer’s social media channels.

A spokesperson for the State Department told CNN it did not coordinate with US Soccer in the sporting body’s decision to change Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to show support for protesters in Iran.

“We look forward to a peaceful and competitive match on the field. The United States continues to find ways to support the Iranian people in the face of state-sponsored violence against women and a brutal crackdown against peaceful protestors,” the State Department told CNN.

To read more, click here.

17 min ago

World Cup pitch invader banned from future matches

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

A pitch invader runs across the field during the match between Portugal and Uruguay in Lusail, Qatar, on Monday.
A pitch invader runs across the field during the match between Portugal and Uruguay in Lusail, Qatar, on Monday. (Abbie Parr/AP)

The pitch invader who waved a rainbow flag on the field during the Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup match on Monday has been banned from attending future matches, tournament organizers told CNN Tuesday.

"The individual involved was released shortly after being removed from the pitch," Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) said in a statement. "His embassy has been informed. As a consequence of his actions, and as is standard practice, his Hayya Card has been cancelled and he has been banned from attending future matches at this tournament."

The incident involving the pitch invader happened in the 51st minute of the game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Iranian referee Alireza Faghani was later seen picking the flag up off the turf.

Getty photos showed the flag carrier wearing a shirt with the words “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” written on the back and “SAVE UKRAINE” writing on the front.

18 min ago

Iran faces US in winner-takes-all match to progress to World Cup knockout stages

From CNN's Issy Ronald

The knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup – nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match.

Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022. Unlike their previous matches with England and Wales, Team US cannot afford to let this match end in a draw — that would eliminate them from the tournament.

It will be a match charged with political tension. In the build-up to the game, Iran state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to show support for the protestors in Iran. US Soccer told CNN that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights” but always planned to go back to the original flag.

Although the USMNT is currently ranked four places above Iran in FIFA’s World Rankings, it will be wary of its opponent who kept its own World Cup qualification hopes alive with a dramatic 2-0 win against Wales on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the other Group B match, England looks to seal its almost certain place in the knockout stages against Wales. If England defeats Wales, the USMNT would qualify in second place in the group providing it beats Iran; while if England loses, the USMNT would finish first. Finishing second would make its most likely opponent the Netherlands, while finishing first would likely draw Ecuador or Senegal.