Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia celebrates after scoring a goal against France on Wednesday. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Australia has advanced to the knockout round after defeating Denmark 1-0 in Group D play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Mathew Leckie scored the lone goal in the 60th minute at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. The Socceroos finished second in Group D and advanced to the Round of 16 for the second time in men's national team history, the first since 2016.

In the other D group match, reigning champion France lost to Tunisia 1-0​ at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Despite the defeat, Les Bleus still won the group.

French star Antoine Griezmann appeared to have tied the match in stoppage time but after video review, Griezmann's goal was disallowed as he was offside.

Later today: The two teams to advance to the next round from Group C — featuring Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico — will be determined later Wednesday.

France will face the second-place finisher of Group C on Sunday while Australia takes on the Group C winner on Saturday.