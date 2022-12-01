Today's match between Costa Rica and Germany will feature an all-women refereeing team for the first time in men’s World Cup history.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will lead the refereeing team, making her the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

Frappart, 38, became the first woman to referee a men’s UEFA Champions League game in December 2020. She refereed the women’s World Cup final in 2019 between the USA and the Netherlands, and the men’s UEFA Super Cup final the same year.

After Frappart officiated that UEFA Super Cup Final, she told CNN, “I didn’t think about breaking barriers or making history, only doing my job and only that.”

On the pressure of making history, Frappart said: “So this pressure, I know the feeling. I know how I can manage it – I think it was the same as the final of the [2019] World Cup. I always say the pressure is [from the] outside, not on my side.”

Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi from Japan are also part of the officiating pool for the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Germany takes on Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium at 2 p.m. ET.