By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:05 a.m. ET, December 1, 2022
1 min ago

Here's what's at stake in the 2 World Cup matches at 10 a.m. ET

Teams in Group F — Croatia, Belgium, Canada and Morocco — are playing today at 10 a.m. ET.

Canada is eliminated from the World Cup, but the stakes for the other three teams remain high as they compete to advance to the knockout stages.

Here are the scenarios that could shake out:

  • Croatia is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to separate Zlatko Dalic's side from the Atlas Lions.
  • Morocco is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing Belgium to overcome Croatia, in which case goal difference would be required to determine if Morocco or Croatia progress to the last 16.
  • Belgium will need a victory over Croatia to qualify for the Round of 16. Defeat will see the team knocked out. A draw will only be enough if Morocco is beaten by Canada, with goal difference then set to determine where Roberto Martinez’s side and Walid Regragui’s outfit finish in Group F.
  • Canada is already eliminated after losing their opening two fixtures.
19 min ago

All-women refereeing team to make history during Germany vs Costa Rica match later today

From CNN's Matt Foster in London

Today's match between Costa Rica and Germany will feature an all-women refereeing team for the first time in men’s World Cup history.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will lead the refereeing team, making her the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

Frappart, 38, became the first woman to referee a men’s UEFA Champions League game in December 2020. She refereed the women’s World Cup final in 2019 between the USA and the Netherlands, and the men’s UEFA Super Cup final the same year.

After Frappart officiated that UEFA Super Cup Final, she told CNN, “I didn’t think about breaking barriers or making history, only doing my job and only that.”

On the pressure of making history, Frappart said: “So this pressure, I know the feeling. I know how I can manage it – I think it was the same as the final of the [2019] World Cup. I always say the pressure is [from the] outside, not on my side.”

Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi from Japan are also part of the officiating pool for the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Germany takes on Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium at 2 p.m. ET.

20 min ago

Catch up: Argentina books ticket to knockout phase. Poland loses match but advances on goal difference.

From CNN's Ben Morse

Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday

Alexis Mac Allister’s scuffed effort 60 seconds into the second half broke the deadlock before Julián Álvarez’s brilliant curled shot sealed the three points as Argentina advanced as Group C winners.

The opener came after Messi, Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer, had his penalty saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Álvarez’s sublime finish midway through the second half capped off a nail-biting evening for Argentina, who will now face Australia.

Poland advanced to the knockout stages by the skin of its teeth, qualifying on goal difference.

The other Group C game was a thrilling affair, Mexico beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, but the win wasn’t enough for the Central American team and Poland will now play France in a last-16 match on Sunday.

To read more, click here