Teams in Group F — Croatia, Belgium, Canada and Morocco — are playing today at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada is eliminated from the World Cup, but the stakes for the other three teams remain high as they compete to advance to the knockout stages.
Here are the scenarios that could shake out:
- Croatia is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to separate Zlatko Dalic's side from the Atlas Lions.
- Morocco is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing Belgium to overcome Croatia, in which case goal difference would be required to determine if Morocco or Croatia progress to the last 16.
- Belgium will need a victory over Croatia to qualify for the Round of 16. Defeat will see the team knocked out. A draw will only be enough if Morocco is beaten by Canada, with goal difference then set to determine where Roberto Martinez’s side and Walid Regragui’s outfit finish in Group F.
- Canada is already eliminated after losing their opening two fixtures.