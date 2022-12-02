Germany's Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger embrace after their loss to Costa Rica on Thursday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica.

At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.

Completely outplayed by Spain in the first half and trailing to Alvaro Morata’s first-half goal, somehow Japan stormed back to win 2-1 and top the group.

Japan’s two goals – from Ritsu Dōan and Ao Tanaka – came in the space of three minutes early in the second half.

Germany won 4-2 against Costa Rica, despite trailing at one point, but it wasn’t enough with Japan and Spain going through to the last 16.

Germany coach Hansi Flick said the “disappointment is huge” for Germany’s squad.

“In the first half I was disappointed and very angry at my team and how we allowed the opponent to come back,” Flick said, per Reuters.

“We wanted to score three or four goals in the first half but then we made mistakes. If we had converted those chances, 16 of them.

“But the tournament was not decided today for us. We did not have any efficiency at this tournament and that is why we were eliminated.”

The conclusion to Group E means Japan will face Croatia in the next round, while Spain will play Morocco.

