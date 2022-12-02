Sports
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Leighton Rowell, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, December 2, 2022
1 min ago

The Group H matches just kicked off

The matches featuring Ghana vs Uruguay and South Korea vs Portugal are underway.

Portugal is already through to the knockout stage, but today's matches will determine which other team from Group H will secure a spot in the next round. 

9 min ago

4 teams are playing at 10 a.m. ET for 2 spots in the knockout rounds. Here are the stakes.

Group H is up today: Portugal plays South Korea and Ghana faces Uruguay at 10 a.m. ET. Portugal is already through, but today's matches can determine group standings as well.

Here's how the scenarios could shake out for the team:

  • Portugal is already through and can secure the top spot with a draw or a win against Korea Republic.
  • Ghana can progress with a win against Uruguay. If the team draws, it would go through if Korea Republic does not beat Portugal. If the Asian side win, then second place would be decided by goal difference between the team and Ghana.
  • Uruguay and Korea Republic will be out if they lose or draw. Uruguay can still go through with a win if Korea Republic don't beat Portugal. If both teams triumph, then second spot will be decided between them by goal difference.
11 min ago

Here are the starting lineups for Ghana and Uruguay

The match between Ghana and Uruguay kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Here are their starting lineups.

Ghana

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew

Forward: Inaki Williams

Uruguay

Goalkeeper: Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Mathias Olivera, Sebastian Coates, Jose Giménez, Guillermo Varela

Midfielders: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Facundo Pellistri

Forwards: Darwin Nuñez, Luis Suárez

15 min ago

Here are the starting lineups for South Korea and Portugal

The match between South Korea and Portugal will be underway at 10 a.m. ET. Here are their starting lineups.

South Korea

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Hoon-chang, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min

Forward: Cho Gue-sung

Portugal

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: João Cancelo, António Silva, Pepe, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Vitinha, Rúben Neves, Matheus Nunes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta, João Mário

40 min ago

Recap: Germany knocked out after extraordinary finale

From CNN's Ben Morse

Germany's Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger embrace after their loss to Costa Rica on Thursday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)
Germany's Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger embrace after their loss to Costa Rica on Thursday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica.

At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.

Completely outplayed by Spain in the first half and trailing to Alvaro Morata’s first-half goal, somehow Japan stormed back to win 2-1 and top the group.

Japan’s two goals – from Ritsu Dōan and Ao Tanaka – came in the space of three minutes early in the second half.

Germany won 4-2 against Costa Rica, despite trailing at one point, but it wasn’t enough with Japan and Spain going through to the last 16.

Germany coach Hansi Flick said the “disappointment is huge” for Germany’s squad.

“In the first half I was disappointed and very angry at my team and how we allowed the opponent to come back,” Flick said, per Reuters.

“We wanted to score three or four goals in the first half but then we made mistakes. If we had converted those chances, 16 of them.
“But the tournament was not decided today for us. We did not have any efficiency at this tournament and that is why we were eliminated.”

The conclusion to Group E means Japan will face Croatia in the next round, while Spain will play Morocco.

To read more, click here

1 hr ago

American star Christian Pulisic is on track to play on Saturday against the Netherlands

From CNN's Matias Grez

Christian Pulisic speaks during a press conference in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. (Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters)
Christian Pulisic speaks during a press conference in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. (Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters)

US Men’s National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic is on track to play in team’s Round of 16 match against Netherlands tomorrow.

“We’re going to see him on the training field today. What I think it looks pretty good, so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.   

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion after being involved in a heavy collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the winning goal on Tuesday.

1 hr 8 min ago

Get ready for today's epic rematch for Ghana and Uruguay

From CNN's Matias Grez

Luis Suarez of Uruguay handles the ball on the goal line during the 2010 World Cup match between Uruguay and Ghana. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Luis Suarez of Uruguay handles the ball on the goal line during the 2010 World Cup match between Uruguay and Ghana. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Uruguay and Ghana’s quarterfinal meeting in South Africa 12 years ago is widely viewed as one of the most iconic World Cup matches in history.

On a tense evening in Johannesburg, this was a game that had everything; drama, controversy, heartbreak, a villain and a hero – incidentally, both played by the same person.

Luis Suárez’s role as Uruguay’s savior that night made him persona non grata in Ghana, even earning him the nickname "El Diablo," or "The Devil."

With the scores level at 1-1 and the game approaching the final seconds of extra time, Suárez blocked a goal-bound winner on the line with his hands. It was a goal that would have put Ghana into the World Cup semifinal, making it the first African team in history to reach the final four.

Instead, Suárez was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s star man and captain, missed the penalty. Images of Suárez wildly celebrating the miss in the tunnel became one of the enduring moments of that World Cup and only further angered the already incandescent Ghanaian supporters.

Ghana went on to lose the subsequent penalty shootout and with it the team’s chance at creating history.

Another angle shows Suarez stopping the ball with his hands in 2010. (Ivan Sekretarev/AP)
Another angle shows Suarez stopping the ball with his hands in 2010. (Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

Now, ahead of the first meeting between these sides since that memorable night more than 12 years ago, Suárez insists he has nothing to say sorry for.

“I don’t apologize about that … but the player is gonna miss a penalty,” Suárez told reporters in the buildup to the rematch, per Reuters. “Maybe, I can say [I] apologize if I injure the player and take a red card.

“But in this situation, I take a red card and the ref said penalty. This is not my fault because I didn’t miss. It’s not my responsibility to shoot the penalty.”

To read more, click here