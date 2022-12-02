The matches featuring Ghana vs Uruguay and South Korea vs Portugal are underway.
Portugal is already through to the knockout stage, but today's matches will determine which other team from Group H will secure a spot in the next round.
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Leighton Rowell, CNN
Group H is up today: Portugal plays South Korea and Ghana faces Uruguay at 10 a.m. ET. Portugal is already through, but today's matches can determine group standings as well.
Here's how the scenarios could shake out for the team:
The match between Ghana and Uruguay kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Here are their starting lineups.
Ghana
Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew
Forward: Inaki Williams
Uruguay
Goalkeeper: Sergio Rochet
Defenders: Mathias Olivera, Sebastian Coates, Jose Giménez, Guillermo Varela
Midfielders: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Facundo Pellistri
Forwards: Darwin Nuñez, Luis Suárez
The match between South Korea and Portugal will be underway at 10 a.m. ET. Here are their starting lineups.
South Korea
Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu
Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Hoon-chang, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su
Midfielders: Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min
Forward: Cho Gue-sung
Portugal
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa
Defenders: João Cancelo, António Silva, Pepe, Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Vitinha, Rúben Neves, Matheus Nunes
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta, João Mário
From CNN's Ben Morse
Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica.
At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.
Completely outplayed by Spain in the first half and trailing to Alvaro Morata’s first-half goal, somehow Japan stormed back to win 2-1 and top the group.
Japan’s two goals – from Ritsu Dōan and Ao Tanaka – came in the space of three minutes early in the second half.
Germany won 4-2 against Costa Rica, despite trailing at one point, but it wasn’t enough with Japan and Spain going through to the last 16.
Germany coach Hansi Flick said the “disappointment is huge” for Germany’s squad.
“In the first half I was disappointed and very angry at my team and how we allowed the opponent to come back,” Flick said, per Reuters.
“We wanted to score three or four goals in the first half but then we made mistakes. If we had converted those chances, 16 of them.
“But the tournament was not decided today for us. We did not have any efficiency at this tournament and that is why we were eliminated.”
The conclusion to Group E means Japan will face Croatia in the next round, while Spain will play Morocco.
From CNN's Matias Grez
US Men’s National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic is on track to play in team’s Round of 16 match against Netherlands tomorrow.
“We’re going to see him on the training field today. What I think it looks pretty good, so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that,” said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion after being involved in a heavy collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the winning goal on Tuesday.
From CNN's Matias Grez
Uruguay and Ghana’s quarterfinal meeting in South Africa 12 years ago is widely viewed as one of the most iconic World Cup matches in history.
On a tense evening in Johannesburg, this was a game that had everything; drama, controversy, heartbreak, a villain and a hero – incidentally, both played by the same person.
Luis Suárez’s role as Uruguay’s savior that night made him persona non grata in Ghana, even earning him the nickname "El Diablo," or "The Devil."
With the scores level at 1-1 and the game approaching the final seconds of extra time, Suárez blocked a goal-bound winner on the line with his hands. It was a goal that would have put Ghana into the World Cup semifinal, making it the first African team in history to reach the final four.
Instead, Suárez was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s star man and captain, missed the penalty. Images of Suárez wildly celebrating the miss in the tunnel became one of the enduring moments of that World Cup and only further angered the already incandescent Ghanaian supporters.
Ghana went on to lose the subsequent penalty shootout and with it the team’s chance at creating history.
Now, ahead of the first meeting between these sides since that memorable night more than 12 years ago, Suárez insists he has nothing to say sorry for.
“I don’t apologize about that … but the player is gonna miss a penalty,” Suárez told reporters in the buildup to the rematch, per Reuters. “Maybe, I can say [I] apologize if I injure the player and take a red card.
“But in this situation, I take a red card and the ref said penalty. This is not my fault because I didn’t miss. It’s not my responsibility to shoot the penalty.”
To read more, click here