Argentina vs Australia and more 2022 World Cup news

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 2:09 p.m. ET, December 3, 2022
1 min ago

What to expect when Argentina and Australia face off at 2 p.m. ET

From CNN's George Ramsay

Players shake hands prior to the match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday.
Players shake hands prior to the match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday. (Mike Hewitt/FIFA/Getty Images)

The World Cup has hardly been straightforward for Lionel Messi and Argentina thus far, but they are strong favorites ahead of their Round of 16 game against Australia.

The Socceroos were a surprise package in the group stages, qualifying for the knockout rounds in Qatar courtesy of 1-0 victories against Tunisia and Denmark.

Argentina, meanwhile, bounced back from a shock opening defeat against Saudi Arabia with 2-0 wins against Mexico and Poland.

A demanding schedule means the teams have had just two days to prepare for Saturday’s game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Despite having a penalty saved against Poland, Messi has played a crucial role in Argentina’s tournament, scoring twice – including a superb strike against Mexico – and providing one assist.

Defeat Australia – which Argentina has done in all but two of the sides’ previous meetings – and the Netherlands await in the quarterfinals.

Don't rule out a big surprise, though: This World Cup has already thrown up several upsets, as Saudi Arabia demonstrated in its aforementioned stunner against Argentina. As a result, manager Lionel Scaloni is taking nothing for granted.

“Australia is a good team,” he told reporters on Friday. “This is football, you have to leave theoretical favoritism to the side and play.

Can Australia's sterling defense continue? The challenge of trying to keep a third consecutive clean sheet at the tournament will be a tall order with Messi on the pitch.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, obviously, playing against probably the best footballer ever to grace the game,” defender Milos Degenek said on Friday. “Apart from that, it’s 11 against 11. There are not 11 Messis, there’s one. We know their squad is full of stars.”

13 min ago

Here are the lineups for Argentina vs Australia

A general view of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, as sprinklers water the grass before the match on Saturday.
A general view of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, as sprinklers water the grass before the match on Saturday. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Argentina

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez

Defenders: Marcos Acuña, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández

Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Alejandro Gómez, Lionel Messi

-------------------

Australia

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Kye Rowles, Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie, Keanu Baccus

Forwards: Riley McGree, Mitch Duke

1 hr ago

Biden after US loss: "Here's to a bright future and 2026 back here at home"

President Joe Biden said the US team "made us proud" and pointed ahead to the next World Cup in 2026.

The young US squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in Qatar on Saturday.

In four years, the World Cup heads to the Americas, with 16 cities hosting matches across the US, Mexico and Canada.

58 min ago

Qatari TV analysts mock German protests about the "OneLove" armband after team exits World Cup

From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury

German players pose with hands in front of their mouths prior to the match against Japan on November 23.
German players pose with hands in front of their mouths prior to the match against Japan on November 23. (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Soccer analysts on Qatar’s Alkass Sports channel mocked the German team on air after its World Cup exit on Thursday. 

video on the channel’s Twitter page shows former Kuwaiti player Jamal Mubarak covering his mouth with his left hand and waving goodbye with the right, before calling on former Egyptian goalkeeper and fellow analyst Essam El-Hadary to join him. Soon after, El-Hadary and almost all other analysts then covered their mouths and waved goodbye in celebration of Germany’s exit. 

German players posed with their right hands in front of their mouths before their World Cup game against Japan on Nov. 23 as a protest to FIFA’s decision to ban the “OneLove” armband that many European captains had been hoping to wear in Qatar. 

“It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us,” the German Football Federation said in a series of tweets last week. “Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Germany’s 4-2 victory against Costa Rica on Thursday was not enough to advance, with Japan and Spain going through to the last 16.

“Thank God, today all the Arab and Muslim nation is praying that Japan qualifies with any team, but the most important thing is Germany’s exit,” Mubarak said on Alkass Sports channel.

The segment aired on the channel’s al-Majlis show and was hosted by Qatari presenter Khalid Jassem and featuring Arab football analysts, including Mubarak, El-Hadary and Iraqi former player Younis Mahmoud.

Following Germany’s 1-1 draw against Spain last Sunday, Jassem said in al-Majlis episode that he was shocked at Germany’s actions.

“You [Germany] are supposed to respect our customs, traditions, culture and religion in the same way we respect your customs, traditions and culture,” Jassem said. “When we go to Germany or other places, we respect the rules and laws, and respect everything that is dear to the society there.”

 

1 hr 8 min ago

Knockout round marks first time teams from all continents have advanced, according to FIFA

Nearly 2.5 million spectators have attended the World Cup in Qatar during the 48 matches of the group stage, according to a statement from FIFA on Saturday.

"The highest attendance in the history of the FIFA World Cup since the 1994 final was seen at Lusail Stadium, where 88,966 fans witnessed the Argentina v. Mexico match," according to the release.

According to FIFA, it's also the first time that teams from every continent have advanced to the Round of 16.

The advancement of Australia, Japan and South Korea also marked a record for the Asian confederation.

And for the second time, two African teams — Senegal and Morocco — have reached the knockout stages, FIFA said. The last time that happened was in 2014.

“The outcome of the group stage shows the extent to which more countries have acquired the tools to compete at the highest level,” said FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger.

1 hr 25 min ago

US goalkeeper says the team wanted to inspire a new generation but fell short in loss

From CNN's David Close

US goalkeeper Matt Turner expressed disappointment that he and his squad weren't able to move forward in the World Cup after a crushing defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.

“We all know what we put out there tonight wasn’t our best stuff," Turner told FOX Sports after the 3-1 loss.

Turner had four saves in the Round of 16 match.

“That’s the disappointing part. We all want to create moments for people back home to fall in love with the game," he said. "And tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately."

“We want to inspire another generation and I think that’s the clear message within our locker room," Turner continued. "When you have opportunities against top opponents on the world stage you want to put your best foot forward and be able to do that. Unfortunately, tonight we weren’t up for it.”

 

1 hr 32 min ago

US coach says he is "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed" after loss to Netherlands

From CNN's David Close

US coach Gregg Berhalter and forward Christian Pulisic react after losing to Netherlands on Saturday.
US coach Gregg Berhalter and forward Christian Pulisic react after losing to Netherlands on Saturday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Following the US men's national team’s elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, coach Gregg Berhalter was stoic in defeat.

"This is a difficult one to handle. It’s such a good group of guys, such a close group of guys. We came up short today but not for the lack of trying, not for the lack of effort," Berhalter said. "I think the guys poured everything they had into this game. Unfortunately, we lost it."

The coach, who has managed the squad for the last four years, said he is "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed in the result tonight."

With the 3-1 win over the US on Saturday, the Netherlands advances to the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals. 

2 hr 4 min ago

Netherlands defeats the US 3-1, eliminating the Americans from the World Cup

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Netherlands players celebrate their team's third goal against the US on Saturday.
Netherlands players celebrate their team's third goal against the US on Saturday. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

And that's it for the US team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after the Netherlands won 3-1 in the first match of the knockout round.

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute of the match, and then Daley Blind pulled the Dutch ahead by two just seconds before halftime. The Americans had a brief glimmer of hope when they scored a goal in the 76th minute, narrowing the deficit to one. But the Netherlands squashed that, with Denzel Dumfries scoring minutes later.

The Dutch hunkered down and kept the US from ever climbing closer, winning 3-1.

Dumfries is the third player in Netherlands history to be directly involved (via assists or scoring) in three-plus goals in a single World Cup game. He joins Rob Rensenbrink, who did it twice in 1978, and Johan Cruyff in 1974. 

The Oranje will next face the winner of Saturday’s Argentina-Australia match in the quarterfinals Friday. 

It's a tough way to end the World Cup for a talented and youthful Team USA, which looked like it belonged in this tournament during the group stage.

2 hr 25 min ago

Netherlands scores again!

Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against the US on Saturday.
Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against the US on Saturday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Netherlands may have just dashed the US team's hopes with another goal, pushing the team ahead by 3-1.

It was defender Denzel Dumfries, who already had an assist early in this matchup, who volleyed the ball in at the far post after a brilliant cross from Daley Blind.

The score came in the 81st minute and just after the US squad seemed to have clawed back into this match.

America's so-called Golden Generation is now on the brink of elimination.