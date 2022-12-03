The 2022 World Cup's thrilling knockout stage starts Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, when the USA meets the Netherlands in Khalifa International Stadium.
Here's how to watch, depending on where you're tuning in:
US: Fox Sports
UK: BBC or ITV
Australia: SBS
Brazil: SportTV
Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom
Canada: Bell Media
South Africa: SABC
As the knockout stage begins, here's every team in the Round of 16
From CNN's Jacob Lev
The Round of 16 is now set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland booked their tickets on Friday.
Here's a recap of Friday's matches:
Considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, Brazil and its opponent Cameroon were held goalless until the second minute of stoppage time. Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scored the first and only goal of the game with a well-placed header.
Despite hanging on to defeat Brazil 1-0, Cameroon is going home due to finishing third in the group. The defeat is Brazil's first loss in the group stage since 1998 against Norway, snapping a 17-match unbeaten streak. Brazil will face South Korea in the next round on Monday.
Switzerland advanced after defeating Serbia 3-2 at Stadium 974. This is the third straight World Cup in which the Swiss men advanced to the Round of 16.
Tensions grew between both teams in the closing minutes after players were pushing and shoving each other. There were 11 total yellow cards given between both teams during the match.
Switzerland will face superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Tuesday.
Here are the teams who qualified for the Round of 16:
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Croatia
England
France
Japan
Morocco
The Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Senegal
South Korea
Spain
Switzerland
USA
Here's why you're seeing players wear masks in the World Cup
From CNN's Alasdair Howorth and Adrienne Vogt
Several players at this year's World Cup are pairing their seemingly superhuman speed and skills with superhero-like masks. The coverings might make them look like Batman, but the masks are purely for protection.
In today's match against Portugal, South Korea's Son Heung-Min can be seen donning a black mask that covers his nose and eyes. Son suffered a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s win against Marseille in the Champions League on Nov. 1.
Jasko Gvardiol from Croatia has also been wearing one, due to a nose and eye problem from a similar head clash for his club Leipzig in Germany.
Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri broke his cheekbone in October for FC Koln in Germany, so he also wore a mask that covered his nose and sides of his face.
And Iran's Alireza Beiranvand kept a mask on during practices — but not in any games — after his head injury against England in Iran's first group game. He missed the match against Wales but played maskless against the US on Tuesday.
American star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands today
From CNN's David Close
The United States men's national soccer team has announced that star midfielder Christian Pulisic is cleared to play in Saturday's Round of 16 match against the Netherlands.
A CNN crew was at US training Friday and watched Pulisic and his teammates run through warmup drills in preparation of the win-or-go-home duel with the Dutch.
Pulisic was involved in a heavy collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the US’ winning goal on Tuesday. Pulisic revealed he had suffered a “pelvic contusion.”
Did the ball cross the line? Japan reaches World Cup knockout stages with hotly debated goal
From CNN's George Ramsay
Japan reached the World Cup knockout stages for the fourth time on Thursday – by what appeared to be a matter of millimeters.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Japan produced a remarkable comeback against Spain with two goals in quick succession in the second half, stunning the 2010 world champion to secure an unlikely spot in the last 16 at the expense of Germany.
But it’s Japan’s second goal that has been a topic of fierce debate in the aftermath of the game, specifically regarding whether the ball crossed the goal line before Kaoru Mitoma’s cutback pass to Ao Tanaka.
Tanaka’s bundled goal was initially ruled out after the linesman flagged that the ball had gone out of play.
However, after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, the goal was allowed to stand and Japan held on for an historic victory.
The result saw the Samurai Blue top Group E – an outcome no one would have foreseen before the World Cup – ahead of Spain and Germany, which bowed out of the tournament despite a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica.
Some were left incredulous as to why Tanaka’s goal was allowed to stand.
“There are 80 million Germans right now going mad, waiting for a picture that shows that that ball didn’t go out of play,” said former Scotland international Graeme Souness, speaking as a pundit on ITV.
In two tweets on Friday, FIFA said VAR officials “used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play.”
The goal means Japan will play Croatia in the knockout stages on Monday, while Spain plays Morocco on Tuesday.