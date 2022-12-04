France vs Poland and more 2022 World Cup news

Defenders: Matty Cash, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszyński
Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Kamiński, Sebastian Szymański, Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski
16 min ago
Former soccer player calls out authorities for "silence" on death of man celebrating Iran's World Cup defeat
From CNN's Manveena Suri and Jen Deaton
A prominent former Iranian national team soccer player and coach called out authorities for their "silence" following the death of a man celebrating Iran’s defeat against the United States earlier this week.
Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, who played for Iran from 1988 to 1990 and later coached the Malavan F.C. soccer club, asks in a video shared online: “Is it a crime punishable by death, to honk your horn or to be happy?"
According to Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR), Mehran Samak, 27, was shot in the head by security personnel when he was out celebrating in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.
IHR said they confirmed the information through “several independent sources." CNN cannot independently verify, as Iran’s government is not allowing foreign media into the country, and has not been transparent in its reporting on protests and protest casualties.
In a video seen by pro-reform news outlet IranWire and shared on social media Saturday, Ahmadzadeh directly called on local Bandar Anzali members of parliament, reformist Ahmad Donyamali and city authorities to be held accountable.
“Hello to all my fellow people of Anzali who are bereaved because we have lost yet another youth, Mehran Samak," Ahmadzadeh says in the video. "We’ve lost this dear one and all the people of Anzali are bereaved.”
He continues:
“I don’t know what their crime was. I want to ask the authorities of the city — 'What was their crime? Is it a crime, punishable by death, to honk your horn or to be happy for whatever reason?' I want to ask Mr. Donyamali, who considers himself a representative of this city — 'Why are you silent? Aren’t you a rep of this city? What reaction have you shown to the events so far?'”
Some context: Tuesday's loss to the US sparked public celebrations by anti-government protesters who have been demonstrating in the streets of Iran for several months.
The protests have been met with a deadly clampdown from authorities.
The nationwide uprising was first ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in mid-September after being detained by the country’s morality police. Since then, protesters across Iran have coalesced around a range of grievances with the regime.
13 min ago
Neymar looks set to play after Brazil's head coach gives positive outlook for Monday's match
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Brazil national team head coach Tite said star forward Neymar will play against South Korea if he practices "okay" on Sunday.
"He will practice this afternoon, and if everything is okay, he will play," Tite said at a news conference Sunday. "Neymar being on the lineup depends on the medical department clearing that."
He would be a key factor when Brazil faces off against South Korea in the Round of 16 at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday.
53 min ago
Pelé says he’s "strong" and has "a lot of hope" in social media update
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé said Saturday that he’s “strong” and has “a lot of hope” as he continues his treatment for colon cancer.
He posted a statement on social media after the soccer world, consumed with the World Cup in Qatar, turned its attention to the hospitalized icon and sent well-wishes.
“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,” according to the statement on Pelé’s Instagram page.
“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!"
The 82-year-old was admitted to the Albert Einstein Isreali Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday for a “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021," according to a statement from the medical center.
In December 2021, Pelé was hospitalized and underwent chemotherapy treatment. In September of that year, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon, which doctors found during routine examinations.
55 min ago
Netherlands defeats the US 3-1, eliminating the Americans from the World Cup
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
The US team is out at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after the Netherlands won 3-1 in the first match of the knockout round.
Netherlands striker Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute of the match, and then Daley Blind pulled the Dutch ahead by two just seconds before halftime. The Americans had a brief glimmer of hope when they scored a goal in the 76th minute, narrowing the deficit to one. But the Netherlands squashed that, with Denzel Dumfries scoring minutes later.
The Dutch hunkered down and kept the US from ever climbing closer, winning 3-1.
Dumfries is the third player in Netherlands history to be directly involved (via assists or scoring) in three-plus goals in a single World Cup game. He joins Rob Rensenbrink, who did it twice in 1978, and Johan Cruyff in 1974.
The Oranje will next face the winner of Saturday’s Argentina-Australia match in the quarterfinals Friday.
It's a tough way to end the World Cup for a talented and youthful Team USA, which looked like it belonged in this tournament during the group stage.
57 min ago
Lionel Messi shined as Argentina defeated Australia to move to quarterfinals
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Despite a wild ricochet that handed Australia a late-game goal and seemed to ignite the team's offense, Argentina fended off the Socceroos to nab a 2-1 win.
In the 35th minute, Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
With the goal, 35-year-old Messi now moves past Diego Maradona (8) for second-most all-time for La Albiceleste at the World Cup. And he now only trails Gabriel Batistuta (10) for most all-time.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi also moves into a five-way tie in the World Cup Golden Boot race for the most goals scored in the tournament.
It was the Argentine star's 1,000th career appearance in international and club matches.
This victory keeps the dream of a World Cup trophy alive for Messi in what is likely his last appearance in the tournament.
Argentina will next face Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday.