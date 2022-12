It's the third day of World Cup knockout round matches, and four teams will play for two spots in the quarterfinals.

Japan plays Croatia in a knockout round match at 10 a.m. ET. Japan is looking to recapture the magic of its extraordinary ending to the group stage.

Brazil plays South Korea at 2 p.m. ET. The tournament favorite, Brazil hopes to avoid an upset and advance to the next round.

The Netherlands, Argentina, England and France have already secured spots in the quarterfinals.