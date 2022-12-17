Sports
Croatia vs Morocco and more from the 2022 World Cup

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:47 a.m. ET, December 17, 2022
19 min ago

David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini, Issy Ronald and Manveena Suri

David Beckham stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 10.
David Beckham stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 10. (Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport/Getty Images)

English soccer great David Beckham addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying Friday that it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”

British comedian Joe Lycett called on Beckham to step down from his role fronting the tournament due to Qatar’s human rights record, particularly its stance on homosexuality, which is illegal in the Gulf state, and said he that he would shred £10,000 ($11,800) if he did not receive a response from the football star.

Lycett said he did not receive a response from Beckham by his imposed deadline, which led to him sharing a video of himself appearing to shred the cash when the tournament kicked off on November 20. He later claimed he had “donated to LGBTQ+ charities” and not shredded any money.

“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region,” Beckham’s spokesperson told CNN via a statement Friday.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved,” the statement went on to say.
“David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world. Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities,” Beckham’s spokesperson added.
19 min ago

From bloody Balkan war to World Cup heavyweight: the making of Croatia as a soccer nation

From CNN's Ben Morse

Croatia fans show their support during the semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13.
Croatia fans show their support during the semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Panama, Mauritania, Georgia and Eritrea are four countries with roughly the equivalent population sizes of Croatia.

Those four nations share one World Cup appearance between them, and that was when Panama played in Russia 2018, finishing the group stage with three defeats and conceding 11 goals.

Croatia’s World Cup pedigree is an altogether different story. In six World Cup appearances, the country has reached the semifinals on three occasions. Four years ago, Croatia contested the final, ultimately losing to France.

Croatia only gained independence in 1991, during the bloody Balkan war that lasted until 1995. Its population is just under four million, though you’d never have known given the way it traded blows with soccer superpower Brazil in this tournament's quarterfinals, ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.

That success was very much a case of David knocking out Goliath, given Brazil’s population is 214 million people.

Igor Štimac, who played in all of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup matches during its run to third place, told CNN that the country’s recent history has helped play a part in forging elite competitors.

“Our people went through many difficulties in its survival, in its independence, fighting for it, in the aggression which we suffered from our neighbors,” Štimac, who coached the Croatia national team between 2012 and 2013, told CNN.

“These things are helping to stay with a great mental strength, great discipline, staying humble and surviving with pride, whatever difficulties there are in front of us," he said.

“But we cannot say that only the last war which happened here helped in these things because the wars were going on through this region for many occasions. It’s something also about this region in regards to the climate, in regards to the culture,” he added.

Continue reading here.

19 min ago

How Morocco’s unlikely World Cup success unified Arabs

From CNN's Don Riddell and Celine Alkhaldi

Morocco players celebrate after they beat Spain 3-0 from penalties at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6.
Morocco players celebrate after they beat Spain 3-0 from penalties at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

The Atlas Lions, Morocco's soccer team, roared into the history books at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Though it ended in a heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco's run upended all expectations. The squad advanced deep into uncharted territory, further than any African team has ever managed before.

Cartographers of the beautiful game know that the world football map has been permanently redrawn in Qatar.

Morocco’s progress produced some memorable moments: A draw against the 2018 finalists Croatia, a stirring win against second-ranked Belgium and another victory against Canada saw the Lions top its group. Images of coach Walid Regragui being tossed joyfully into the air and the players prostrating on the turf in prayer have become iconic.

But arguably the most powerful and heartwarming scenes of the tournament have been of these battle-hardened conquering heroes celebrating so openly, and sometimes goofily, with their mothers.

It’s a feel-good vibe that has spread far beyond the stadiums and streets of Qatar — and is at odds with a more common narrative in an Arab world riddled with growing youth unemployment, ballooning inflation, rising poverty rates and political violence.

It’s “a source of joy for a region that’s been marred by violence and upheaval,” Samia Errazzouki, a PhD candidate in northwest African history at UC Davis, told CNN. “I think this moment of joy resonates with everyone who is downtrodden.”

Keep reading here.