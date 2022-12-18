Sports
France vs Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final

By Matt Meyer and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, December 18, 2022
1 min ago

France's foreign ministry sends the team a message of support ahead of World Cup Final

From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne in Paris

The French foreign ministry sent a message of support to its nation's soccer team Sunday, saying it was "all behind the French team for this FIFA World Cup FINAL." 

"We believe in you to 'bring the cup home' and a new ⭐ (star)," the foreign ministry said on Twitter. "ALLEZ LES BLEUS! and good luck to Argentina!"

10 min ago

History-making moments from the 2022 World Cup

With the World Cup nearly complete, we took a look back through the tournament to highlight some of the ways that Qatar 2022 made history:

Tournament firsts:

Referee Stéphanie Frappart warms up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match between Costa Rica and Germany in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 1.
Referee Stéphanie Frappart warms up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match between Costa Rica and Germany in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 1. (Matthew Childs/Reuters)

  • This was the first World Cup to include female referees in the men's competition.
  • The Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica also made history with the first all-female referee crew.
  • This was the first time the World Cup has been hosted in an Arab nation.
  • Morocco was the first Arab country and first African nation to make a tournament semifinal.

Player accomplishments:

Neymar of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 9.
Neymar of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 9. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

23 min ago

CNN Exclusive: Ukraine criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky's message of peace at World Cup final

From CNN's Matthew Chance

Ukraine is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final Sunday. 

The video, which was recorded in English, was meant to be an “appeal for peace,” according to a written statement provided to CNN by Ukraine’s presidential office Saturday. 

"Qatar supported the President’s initiative, but FIFA blocked the initiative and will not allow the video address of the president to be shown before the final game," the statement said. 

CNN has reached out to FIFA but has not received a comment. Qatar has not publicly commented on the request from Ukraine.

CNN first reported on the story when a source within Zelensky’s office said the request to deliver the video message had been rebuffed.  

CNN received a video copy of President Zelensky’s pre-recorded speech on Saturday.

During the 1 minute, 43 second video, Zelensky says soccer is meant to bring the world together and calls for "the World Cup, but not world war."

"This World Cup proved time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in the fair play, but not in the playing with fire — on the green playing field and not on the red battlefield," Zelensky says in the address. 

The Ukrainian presidential office told CNN they were informed that FIFA regarded the message as too political and said they had sent a copy of the text of the address to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

"There is nothing political in the president's appeal that gives political color to the sporting event, namely, there are no subjective evaluations, political signals, and even more so no accusations," the statement said. 

The Ukrainian presidential office added there is "still time for FIFA to correct their error.” 

"FIFA should not be afraid that words of peace will be heard at the global soccer celebration that represents peace," the statement said.

Ukraine’s presidential office also said it will distribute the video independently if FIFA doesn’t air it. It said the organization's decision to block the clip would show "FIFA has lost its valuable understanding of soccer — as a game that unites peoples, rather than supporting existing divisions."

48 min ago

The best photos of the 2022 World Cup

As ever, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced stirring moments on and off the pitch.

Check out some of the best images captured in the course of the tournament, and view a complete gallery of the best photos from Qatar 2022 here.

England's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick past Wales' Danny Ward during the match between Wales and England at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 29.
England's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick past Wales' Danny Ward during the match between Wales and England at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 29. (Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images)

Brazil's Neymar is comforted by teammate Dani Alves as he cries after losing in the penalty shoot-out for the quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on December 9.
Brazil's Neymar is comforted by teammate Dani Alves as he cries after losing in the penalty shoot-out for the quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on December 9. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal against Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 3.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal against Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 3. (Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images)

A girl waves a Qatari flag during the opening ceremony for the World Cup prior to the match between Qatar and Ecuador, in Doha, Qatar on November 20.
A girl waves a Qatari flag during the opening ceremony for the World Cup prior to the match between Qatar and Ecuador, in Doha, Qatar on November 20. (Moises Castillo/AP)

Spain's Ferran Torres scores their fourth goal against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 23.
Spain's Ferran Torres scores their fourth goal against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 23. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

France's forward Olivier Giroud, celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 4.
France's forward Olivier Giroud, celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 4. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

49 min ago

Argentina coach says you can't reduce the World Cup final to Messi vs Mbappé

It's impossible to ignore the storyline: Argentina soccer legend Lionel Messi is playing in his final World Cup match Sunday against Kylian Mbappé, the 23-year-old superstar who is quickly becoming the face of the game.

But in remarks to the media Saturday, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni downplayed the superstar faceoff, emphasizing that today's World Cup final is a team game.

"Tomorrow’s game is Argentina against France; it’s not about Messi and Mbappé. We believe that both teams have the necessary weapons for the game to be decided by other players, not necessarily either one of them," Scaloni said. "On our side, Messi is very well and we hope that it ends up falling on our side, but this is a game between Argentina and France and there are plenty of players who can decide the game."

The coach added about the opposing side's superstar:

"France is not only Mbappé. He is a great player. I think they have other players that assist him and make him a better player. He is one of the best players, he is still young and he will continue improving, there is no doubt about that."

Perhaps underlining Scaloni's point is the race for the Golden Boot. While Messi and Mbappé currently are in the lead for most goals in the tournament, a pair of teammates are close behind them. Argentina's Julián Álvarez and France's Olivier Giroud have scored four times apiece, putting them just one goal behind their squads' headlining stars.

50 min ago

"We want to write our own story": France's coach and captain weigh in on Messi's last World Cup match

A titan of the sport will make his last World Cup appearance in Sunday's final between Argentina and France, but Lionel Messi's opponents haven't conceded the spotlight.

The reigning champion Les Bleus will look to create their own entry in the history books. They have a chance to become the first back-to-back tournament winners since Brazil in the late '50s and early '60s.

"I know that the Argentines, Messi, some people — maybe some French people too — would like to see (Messi get the title) ... but we're not necessarily OK with that, so we'll do everything we can to get what we want," French coach Didier Deschamps told reporters Saturday.

"It's a final between two big nations of football, between Argentina and France," added Hugo Lloris, the French captain and goalkeeper. "Obviously when you face that type of player you need a special focus on him, but it's not only about him, you know?"

"We want to write our own story and we want to finish it in the best way possible," Lloris said.