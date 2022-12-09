The Portuguese Football Federation on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.

The Portuguese sports publication Record reported that the striker had previously threatened to leave the squad following a conversation with manager Fernando Santos. But the FPF later clarified in a statement "that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar."

“Every day, Cristiano Ronaldo is building up a unique track record of service to the national team and the country, which must be respected and which speaks to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team,” read the statement.

Ronaldo also took to social media just hours after the FPF statement to reaffirm his commitment to the team, saying: “A group too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be afraid of any adversary. A team in the true sense of the word, who will fight for the dream to the end! Believe with us!”

It’s still not clear exactly why Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, but his performances of late have been well below the lofty standards he has set for himself throughout his career.

