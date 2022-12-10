Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

World Cup 2022

Live Updates

Portugal vs Morocco and more from the 2022 World Cup

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, December 10, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Portugal denies report that Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup squad

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench during his team’s match against Switzerland on December 6.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench during his team’s match against Switzerland on December 6. (Florencia Tan Jun/PxImages/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

The Portuguese Football Federation on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.

The Portuguese sports publication Record reported that the striker had previously threatened to leave the squad following a conversation with manager Fernando Santos. But the FPF later clarified in a statement "that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar."

“Every day, Cristiano Ronaldo is building up a unique track record of service to the national team and the country, which must be respected and which speaks to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team,” read the statement.

Ronaldo also took to social media just hours after the FPF statement to reaffirm his commitment to the team, saying: “A group too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be afraid of any adversary. A team in the true sense of the word, who will fight for the dream to the end! Believe with us!”

It’s still not clear exactly why Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, but his performances of late have been well below the lofty standards he has set for himself throughout his career.

Read more.

22 min ago

FIFA confirms death of migrant worker at Qatar World Cup training base

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

FIFA on Thursday confirmed the death of a migrant worker at the resort used by Saudi Arabia during the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar.

“FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family,” a spokesperson for the world football governing body told CNN in a statement.
“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details.
“FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

It’s unclear what the worker was doing or the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

A Qatari government official confirmed to CNN that the incident was being investigated by authorities.

Read more.

21 min ago

Argentina was victorious in an instant classic against the Netherlands

From CNN's Matias Grez

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes celebrate after defeating Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out on December 9.
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes celebrate after defeating Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out on December 9. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

The hopes of Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the World Cup remain very much alive after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands Friday.

Trailing 2-0 with just eight minutes remaining – thanks to goals from Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi – the Netherlands staged a stunning comeback. A Wout Weghorst’s brace ensured the game went to extra time.

With neither side able to find the winner in those extra 30 minutes, the match was decided on penalties. Argentina goalkeeper Damián Emiliano Martínez made himself the hero for La Albiceleste, saving two Dutch spot kicks.

Martinez has made a name for himself as an expert in penalty shootouts, saving three in Argentina’s Copa America semifinal against Colombia last year. He further cemented his place as an Argentine hero in Qatar.

After Enzo Fernández missed the first penalty that would have given Argentina victory, Lautaro Martínez stepped up and hammered home the winning kick. It sent the Argentine fans, who made up the vast majority at Lusail Stadium, into delirium.

Netherlands and Argentina players clash during their match on December 9.
Netherlands and Argentina players clash during their match on December 9. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

It was a rowdy face-off:

Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, known for his eccentricity and enjoyment of the limelight, certainly added to the drama. He dished out numerous yellow cards, including one in the shootout, as he struggled to keep control of the game.

There were no less than three brawls throughout the 120 minutes and penalties, the first one sparked by Leandro Paredes smashing a ball straight into the Netherlands dugout at the side of the pitch.

This match will undoubtedly go down as an all-time World Cup classic, but Argentina will quickly need to bring itself down back to earth ahead of a semifinal against knockout specialist Croatia.

1 hr 7 min ago

How Croatia beat Brazil, the one-time tournament favorite, in Friday's stunning opener

From CNN's Ben Church

Croatia's players celebrate their win against Brazil on December 9.
Croatia's players celebrate their win against Brazil on December 9. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil, the favorite to win this year’s World Cup, is out of Qatar 2022 after losing to Croatia on penalties 1-1 (4-2) in Friday’s dramatic quarterfinal.

It looked as though Neymar had won it for Brazil after he scored a stunning solo goal in extra time – tying Pele’s international scoring record for the Seleção with his 77th goal – but Bruno Petković broke Brazilian hearts with a last-gasp equalizer to send the game to penalties.

It was Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livaković who was the hero yet again in the shootout, saving Rodrygo’s first effort before defender Marquinhos saw his attempt hit the post, which sent Croatia through to the semifinals.

Livaković had also saved three penalties in his side’s victory against Japan in the previous round.

It was a dizzying end to another remarkable game in Qatar, which took until extra time to really get going.

The game was largely reduced to scrappy half chances and resolute defending to keep the scores level in the second half.

Brazil's Neymar is consoled by teammates after losing to Croatia on December 9.
Brazil's Neymar is consoled by teammates after losing to Croatia on December 9. (Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images)

Raining on Neymar's parade:

With extra time underway, Neymar produced arguably the moment of the tournament so far. The star attacker dropped deep to pick up the ball and split the Croatian defense with two bounce passes with teammates. He then fired his effort into the roof of the net.

The goal sparked frenzied celebration inside the Education City Stadium, with Neymar close to tears after seemingly inspiring his side into the semifinals.

But football can be cruel and Croatia never gave up.

In the 116th minute, Petković stunned Brazil by sweeping home the equalizer and forcing the game into penalties with his side’s first shot on target.

Despite being captain and his team’s star player, Neymar did not take a penalty with Croatia – which has now won four World Cup shootouts – scoring all of its efforts before Brazil could even take its fifth.

Croatia, the beaten finalists in 2018, will now face Argentina for a place in the World Cup final.