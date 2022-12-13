Sports
Live Updates

Argentina vs Croatia and other World Cup news

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:07 p.m. ET, December 13, 2022
3 Posts
1 min ago

Human rights groups accuse FIFA of "misleading" world on migrant worker abuses

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

Human rights groups said FIFA misled the world on Qatar World Cup migrant worker abuses in a statement released on Monday.

The group — comprising of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem — said that “FIFA is still failing to [fufill] its human rights responsibilities by refusing to compensate migrant workers and their families while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.”

On the eve of the World Cup, FIFA announced a Legacy Fund to “benefit people most in need,” but it has no provision for worker compensation, the human rights groups said.

They argue that FIFA President Gianni Infantino made “misleading comments that workers can simply access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when this mechanism is in fact not set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft.”

Human Rights Watch’s acting Executive Director Tirana Hassan said, “FIFA’s egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible.”

“FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages,” Hassan added.

The Qatar Labor Ministry has a Workers Support and Insurance Fund that began operating in 2020, but the human rights coalition contended that “the fund is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale."

"Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced $350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International," they said.

With the World Cup entering its final, the group is calling on FIFA to use the fund for compensation to the families of workers who have died.

FIFA, World Cup organizers and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

What FIFA has said: Previously, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had told CNN “more needs to be done” regarding labour reforms, but said progress had been made in the country.

“I’ve seen the great evolution that has happened in Qatar, which was recognized – I mean not by FIFA – but by labor unions around the world, by international organizations,” said Infantino in an interview last year.

What Qatar has said: Meanwhile, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) told CNN in November it had established what it claims is a “first-of-its-kind” Workers’ Welfare Forum, which it said allowed workers to elect a representative on their behalf and, when companies failed to comply with the WWF, it steps in and alerts the authorities.

Since 2016, the SC said 69 contractors had been demobilized, 235 contractors placed on a watch list and a further seven blacklisted. “We understand there is always room for improvement,” the statement added.

A Qatar government official also told CNN last month that work remained to be done but that “systemic reform does not happen overnight, and shifting the behavior of every company takes time as is the case with any country around the world."

“Over the last decade, Qatar has done more than any other country in the region to strengthen the rights of foreign workers, and we will continue to work in close consultation with international partners to strengthen reforms and enforcement,” the official said.

CNN's Aimee Lewis, Pramod Acharya and Sugam Pokharel contributed reporting to this post.

18 min ago

Second journalist dies during Qatar World Cup 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Zayn Nabbi in London

A second journalist has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a tweet from Qatari outlet AlKass on Saturday

Photojournalist Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam was working for the Qatari channel when he passed away over the weekend, with The Gulf Times reporting that he died suddenly while covering the tournament.

“We’re praying to the God Almighty to provide him with the vastness of His mercy and allow him in his spacious gardens and to provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” AlKass tweeted. 

The circumstances around al-Misslam’s death are unclear. AlKass has not released any further information and has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

FIFA and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam’s death comes after American journalist Grant Wahl died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem contributed to this report 

23 min ago

Qatar's World Cup chief says 400 to 500 migrant workers died in projects connected to the tournament

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament – a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities among migrant workers as a result of the work to prepare Qatar for the tournament.

Al-Thawadi said three had died in incidents directly connected with the construction of the stadiums, and 37 deaths were attributed to other reasons.

Pressed by Morgan about the number of deaths among migrant workers in the wider efforts to get Qatar ready for the World Cup, he said:

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as simple as that.”

Al-Thawadi added: “I think every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones that we’re responsible for, most definitely.”

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on Tuesday confirmed that there had been three work-related deaths during the construction of World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths.

"Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities,” the spokesperson added in a statement

CNN asked the committee to explain the apparent discrepancy between Al-Thawadi’s reference to migrant workers and its statement’s reference to “all nationalities” but it did not provide a response.

Read more here