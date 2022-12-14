Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed Sunday’s final against either France or Morocco will be his last World Cup game, according to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Olé.

Messi is hoping to win Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986 after leading the team to a 3-0 semifinal victory against Croatia on Tuesday.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final,” Messi told the publication.

“There's a lot of years until the next one and I don't think I have it in me. And finishing like this is the best," the 35-year-old added.

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.