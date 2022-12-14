Sports
By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1749 GMT (0149 HKT) December 14, 2022
1 min ago

Messi confirms Sunday's final in Qatar will be his last World Cup appearance

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini and Patrick Sung

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed Sunday’s final against either France or Morocco will be his last World Cup game, according to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Olé.

Messi is hoping to win Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986 after leading the team to a 3-0 semifinal victory against Croatia on Tuesday.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final,” Messi told the publication.

“There's a lot of years until the next one and I don't think I have it in me. And finishing like this is the best," the 35-year-old added.

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

14 min ago

Lionel Messi's last dance dream remains alive

From CNN's Matias Grez

 

Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo effort from Julián Álvarez put Argentina in a commanding position at the interval, a position that Croatia never looked like recovering from.

Álvarez secured the victory with Argentina’s third goal in the second half following a wonderful Messi assist, providing the South American team and its 35-year-old captain with a chance to banish the demons of the 2014 final defeat, as well as securing the country’s first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi’s near-superhuman powers are undoubtedly dwindling as he plays into the twilight of his career, but the little magician still has the ability to deliver moments of genius just when his country needs him most.

Directly after the victory, Messi said: “It's very exciting to see all of this."

“We have been enjoying a lot since we arrived at this World Cup, even though we had a losing start. We were confident in this group, we are going to move forward.
"We ask people to trust because we know what we are. This group is crazy and well, we did it. We are going to play one more final. Once again, Argentina is in a World Cup final and well, let's enjoy all this.”
54 min ago

Morocco to face tough test against France in semifinals

From CNN's Alasdair Howorth

 

Morocco has experienced a World Cup fairytale like no other. The Atlas Lions are already the most successful African team in World Cup history – becoming the first ever nation to reach the final four of the tournament.

To reach the semifinal stage, Morocco has beaten European heavyweights Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Now the Atlas Lions face the best Europe has to offer – world champion France.

Despite the close ties between the nations, Morocco and France have only played five times, with Morocco losing four times and drawing once.

After Morocco defeated Portugal, head coach Walid Regragui compared his team to “Rocky.”

“We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch ‘Rocky,’ you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the ‘Rocky’ of this World Cup,” said Regragui. “I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Morocco has certainly punched above its weight at Qatar 2022, in part thanks to the team’s “12th man” in the stands.

Thousands of Moroccans live in Doha and thousands more have made the short trip across the Middle East to support their nation, creating an unceasing din at every match.

After the win against Portugal, Morocco’s national airline Royal Air Maroc said it was offering nearly 30 flights to Doha ahead of the game against France, state-run news agency MAP reported Monday.

Read more.

58 min ago

US Soccer and FIFA to host memorial service for Grant Wahl

From CNN's Amanda Musa

US Soccer and FIFA are set to host a memorial service for American journalist Grant Wahl next Wednesday, according to a news release from Wahl's family.

The memorial's time and location will be announced at a later time, the release said.

Wahl, 49, died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands. The circumstances around his death are not clear.

His remains were repatriated Monday and were in possession of the New York City medical examiner, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. An autopsy is being performed.