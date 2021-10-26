Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting tonight.
Who's playing:
- The Houston Astros won the American League West with a 95-67 record. They beat the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-five Division Series and then took down the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven Championship Series to get to the World Series.
- The Atlanta Braves punched their ticket to the playoffs by winning the NL East with an underwhelming record of 88-73, the fewest wins of any playoff team. The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.
Schedule:
- Game 1 is set for tonight, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, both in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
- Games 3, 4 and 5 are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Trust Park in Atlanta, and then
- Games 6 and 7 (if needed) will take place in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 3.
How to watch:
- All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.