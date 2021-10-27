Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have made a friendly wager on the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, according to both mayors’ offices.

If the Astros lose the World Series, Houston's mayor would wear a Braves jersey and if the Braves lose, Bottoms would wear an Astros jersey, according to the news release from the Houston mayor's office.

If the Braves lose, Bottoms would also “send Mayor Turner some award-winning peach cobbler from the historic Paschal's restaurant, a case of Mayor Bottoms' favorite Cherry Coke Zero, beer from Best End Brewing Company, and a hammer from Home Depot in honor of Atlanta's home run hero Hammering 'Hank' Aaron,” her office said in a news release.