HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves slides in safely past Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros to score a run on sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Live Updates

World Series game 2: Braves vs Astros

By Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2259 GMT (0659 HKT) October 27, 2021
4 min ago

Houston and Atlanta mayors make friendly wager ahead of World Series game 2

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have made a friendly wager on the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, according to both mayors’ offices. 

If the Astros lose the World Series, Houston's mayor would wear a Braves jersey and if the Braves lose, Bottoms would wear an Astros jersey, according to the news release from the Houston mayor's office.

If the Braves lose, Bottoms would also “send Mayor Turner some award-winning peach cobbler from the historic Paschal's restaurant, a case of Mayor Bottoms' favorite Cherry Coke Zero, beer from Best End Brewing Company, and a hammer from Home Depot in honor of Atlanta's home run hero Hammering 'Hank' Aaron,” her office said in a news release.

“If the Astros lose the World Series, the City of Houston will send Mayor Bottoms Brisket Fried Rice and Pork Ribs from Blood Brother's BBQ, a case of "H-Town Pils" beer from St. Arnold's Brewery and tamales and lemonade from Irma's Original,” the news release said.
44 min ago

Atlanta Braves overpowered the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, 6-2.

The Braves got on top of the Astros early, scoring a quick five runs off Houston starter Framber Valdez. The Astros’ left-hander was knocked out of the game in just the third inning after a disappointing outing.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton looked good early but took a rocket comebacker off the bat of Yuli Gurriel to the shin in the second inning, breaking his fibula. Morton actually stayed in the game until the next inning and left after striking out Jose Altuve. The Braves announced that he will miss the rest of the series.

After Morton was forced to exit, the Braves bullpen went to work, keeping the Astros potent lineup mostly at bay for the rest of the game. 

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.