HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate the team's 7-2 win against the Atlanta Braves in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Live Updates

World Series Game 3: Braves vs Astros

By Steve Almasy, Karl de Vries and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 0027 GMT (0827 HKT) October 30, 2021
4 min ago

Braves fans mock Astros over 2017 cheating scandal

From CNN's Karl de Vries

Braves fans didn't waste any time Friday night recalling the 2017 scandal in which the Astros successfully stole signs en route to a World Series championship, chanting “Cheater! Cheater!” during leadoff man Jose Altuve’s at-bat.

An MLB investigation in late 2019 found that at the start of the 2017 season, employees in the Astros video replay review room started using the live game feed from the center field camera to decode and transmit opposing teams' sign sequences to use when an Astros runner was on second base.

When the sign sequence was decoded, a player in the video replay room would act as a "runner" to pass along the information to the dugout, according to the findings.

A person in the dugout would notify players in the dugout or signal the sign sequence to a runner on second base. That runner would decipher the catcher's sign, and signal to the batter from second base, the investigation found.

Ultimately, the Astros are still recognized as the 2017 champions and no players were disciplined, but the scandal has cast a cloud over the team's sole World Series title.

4 min ago

Game 3 of the World Series has begun

A flag covers outfield during the national anthem before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 29 in Atlanta.
A flag covers outfield during the national anthem before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 29 in Atlanta. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Houston Astros face off against the Atlanta Braves tonight in Atlanta for Game 3 of the World Series.

The series is tied 1-1.

5 min ago

Hank Aaron Jr. throws out the first pitch

From CNN's Steve Almasy

Hank Aaron Jr. throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 29 in Atlanta.
Hank Aaron Jr. throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 29 in Atlanta. (David J. Phillip/AP)

The son of the late Braves legend Hank Aaron threw out the first pitch before the game after Atlanta honored the baseball Hall of Famer with a two-minute tribute.

Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record in the face of racism and became a revered ambassador to the game, died in January at age 86.

Dodgers manager Dusty Baker, a former Braves teammate of Aaron's, came out and hugged Henry Aaron Jr., and other members of the family.

Hank Aaron Jr.'s pitch was just a little inside and was snagged by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who won the National League version of the 2020 award for best offensive performer that is named in Aaron's honor.

18 min ago

Braves fans do the Tomahawk Chop ahead of the first pitch

From CNN's Karl de Vries

We have our first Tomahawk Chop of the night.

The controversial rallying cry, a staple of Braves games for 30 years, was loudly ringing through Truist Park ahead of the first pitch.

Several advocacy groups and observers have accused the chant of mocking Native American groups and decried it as racist. But many Braves fans, including Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, have dismissed the criticism, and the stadium was leading the fans in doing the chant.

The Braves organization has not commented in recent days in regard to criticism of the chant, which has been under renewed scrutiny due to the team’s postseason success. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has demurred in offering an opinion on the chant, instead deferring to the Native American community. 

Asked before Game 3 about the chant, Astros manager Dusty Baker said, “It’s their thing. They have to solve that.”

“All I know is that I didn't really like that Tomahawk Chop because when they had Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones and those guys, that meant that they were usually right around the corner,” continued Baker, referring to the team’s stars of the mid-90s. “I looked up in the stands one day when I was managing, and my son might have been 4 or 5, and I looked up — no, they had him on the board up there on the Jumbotron, and he was doing the Tomahawk Chop, and I'm like, man — after the game, I'm like, man, what are you doing?”
10 min ago

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has surgery

From CNN's Steve Almasy

Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26 in Houston.
Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Game 3 that pitcher Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured right fibula in the third inning of the World Series opener has had surgery to repair the break.

"He had it yesterday, and I think we'll see him here. I think he's coming back this afternoon or tomorrow, I believe," Snitker told reporters. "What I've heard, the expectation is good that he should heal fine and be ready to go in spring training and be well."

Morton had looked good early in Game 1 but took a 102 mph comebacker off the bat of Yuli Gurriel to the shin the second inning. Morton threw 16 pitches to three more batters but stumbled and grimaced while striking out Jose Altuve.

42 min ago

Rookie pitchers will take the mound in Game 3

From CNN's Karl de Vries

Game 3 of the 2021 World Series shifts to Atlanta on Friday night as the Braves and Astros look to break a 1-1 series tie. 

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s with a chance of rain, and unlike Minute Maid Park, Atlanta’s Truist Park does not have a retractable roof. It's going to be a raw night.

Two rookies will take the mound, with Ian Anderson (1-0, 2.25 ERA in three postseason starts) going for the Braves against the Astros’ Luis Garcia (1-1, 9.64 ERA in three postseason starts).

Anderson, who made his MLB debut late last year but didn’t accumulate enough innings to officially lose the “rookie” designation, was a breakout star during last year’s postseason and owns a 1.47 ERA through seven career October starts. Garcia, who was roughed up in his first two postseason appearances this year, rebounded in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to provide Houston with a strong one-hit performance over 5.2 scoreless innings.

The shift to a National League park means there will be no designated hitter this weekend, possibly for the last time in World Series history. Look for that to be more of a drag on the typically DH-utilizing Astros, who will move Yordan Alvarez to left field and Kyle Tucker over to center as they look to keep their best bats in the lineup at the expense of their defense. The Braves, meanwhile, will sit power hitter Joc Pederson, who has been cold to start the series, in order to keep Jorge Soler’s bat in right field.

Neither of the first two games were particularly close. The Braves quickly pounced on Astros starter Framber Valdez in Game 1 en route to a 6-2 victory, and Houston cruised to a 7-2 triumph the next night.

What else to watch for: Game 3 will also be notable in light of two non-baseball-related controversies: the decision earlier this year by Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game away from Truist Park in protest over Georgia’s restrictive voting law passed earlier this year, and an ongoing national debate about the appropriateness of Native American imagery by the Braves, including their longtime “Tomahawk Chop” chant.

1 hr 2 min ago

Here's a look at the rest of the World Series schedule

From CNN's Leinz Vales

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will face off tonight in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Astros are appearing in their third World Series in five seasons, having won the 2017 crown but lost the 2019 title to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

If you're planning to tune in for the rest of the best-of-seven series, here's a look at the schedule:

  • Friday, Oct. 29: Game 3
  • Saturday, Oct. 30: Game 4
  • Sunday, Oct. 31: Game 5
  • Tuesday, Nov. 2: Game 6 (if necessary)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 3: Game 7 (if necessary)

All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

Reporting from CNN's Jack Bantock contributed to this post.

1 hr 13 min ago

Native leaders decry Braves' "Tomahawk chop" ahead of World Series game in Atlanta

From CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis

Native groups and advocates are demanding that the Atlanta Braves eliminate the "Tomahawk chop" symbol and gesture from its branding and game day traditions, saying the team is perpetuating racist stereotypes as the Braves take the national stage in the World Series.

Leaders from the Native community said this week it's past time for the Braves to join other professional sports teams such as the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Football Team in removing offensive imagery and mascots which they say reduce Native people down to caricatures. 

Cleveland, formerly the Indians, and Washington, formerly the Redskins, announced last year they were changing their mascots when the nation faced a reckoning on racism. That reckoning was a catalyst for not only sports teams, but also for companies like Quaker Oats, for example, which changed branding and logos that it believed promoted racist stereotypes.

The Braves' name and "Tomahawk chop" have long garnered criticism from Native groups and tribal communities, but the team has stopped short of eliminating the name and Tomahawk symbol or chopping gesture that has been a game day tradition since 1991. Last summer, the Braves said they were reviewing the "chop" amid calls from the Native community.

The conversations about the "chop" were renewed earlier this week when Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the Braves' name and symbol saying the Native American community in the Atlanta region is "wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that's the end of the story."

"It's important to understand we have 30 markets around the country," Manfred said before Game 1 of the World Series, according to ESPN. "They're not all the same. The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."

The Braves did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recent criticism and the findings in their review of the "Tomahawk chop" last year.

Crystal EchoHawk, executive director and founder of IllumiNative, said the "Tomahawk chop" is both "racist" and "dehumanizing" for Native people and that the team needs to remove it. EchoHawk said the imagery used by the Braves and other sports teams has created toxic and harmful stereotypes of Native Americans. A lot of the imagery originated in Hollywood and doesn't accurately represent Native people or culture, she said. 

"There's zero rationale for the team to hold on to this any longer," EchoHawk said. "I think it says that the franchise is very much a part of perpetuating and condoning racism full stop."

Read more here.

1 hr 29 min ago

Game 3 of the World Series starts soon. Here's what you need to know ahead of the first pitch.

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock.

Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win — lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy — the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Home of the Braves since 2017, manager Brian Snitker expects the 41,000-seat capacity Truist Park — the crown jewel of The Battery Atlanta entertainment district — to be "wild" come first pitch.

"It's been really, really good, from the first year that we played here," Snitker said during Thursday's off-day.

"It's a good product — an exciting team, a fun team to watch. I think the whole Battery, Truist Park concept and all led to this being a really fun place to come and watch a game. It's wild in here.

"It has been all year really. We've had great crowds from the beginning of opening things up again. I didn't see, but they said even the last couple of nights it's just packed in the Battery, and I know one of the coach's wives that couldn't make the trip said she cracked her door and felt like we were playing the game here.

"It's an exciting place to play, to be at. It will be wild tomorrow."

Ian Anderson — the Braves' Game 3 starting pitcher — echoed his manager's excitement.

"I know that there hasn't been a World Series game here for quite some time now," Anderson said.

"It's definitely an honor to be starting the game tomorrow night. I think keeping my emotions in check and kind of just taking it all in is going to be a big factor."

"It's been awesome. We've kind of taken it on as an identity, and the fans and you guys and the media too have played a big part in that. I think the fans are excited. I think Atlanta sports fans are always into this time of year.

"We've had some success, the teams and the city have had some success. So we're looking to get it done for them."

Read more here.