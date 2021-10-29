Braves fans didn't waste any time Friday night recalling the 2017 scandal in which the Astros successfully stole signs en route to a World Series championship, chanting “Cheater! Cheater!” during leadoff man Jose Altuve’s at-bat.
An MLB investigation in late 2019 found that at the start of the 2017 season, employees in the Astros video replay review room started using the live game feed from the center field camera to decode and transmit opposing teams' sign sequences to use when an Astros runner was on second base.
When the sign sequence was decoded, a player in the video replay room would act as a "runner" to pass along the information to the dugout, according to the findings.
A person in the dugout would notify players in the dugout or signal the sign sequence to a runner on second base. That runner would decipher the catcher's sign, and signal to the batter from second base, the investigation found.
Ultimately, the Astros are still recognized as the 2017 champions and no players were disciplined, but the scandal has cast a cloud over the team's sole World Series title.