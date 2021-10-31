Sports
World Series Game 5: Braves vs Astros

By Mike Hayes and Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 7:00 p.m. ET, October 31, 2021
1 min ago

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Here's a recap of Game 4

From CNN's Jacob Lev, Ben Church and Jason Kurtz

Will Smith of the Braves celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30 in Atlanta.
Will Smith of the Braves celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves came back to win Game 4 behind back-to-back seventh inning home runs to take a commanding 3-1 World Series lead over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Houston Astros had most of the momentum in the game's early innings but failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

In case you missed it, here's what you need to know about Game 4:

  • Trailing 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a solo home run to tie the game at two. Four pitches later, Braves outfielder Jorge Soler hit another solo home run to give the home team the lead. Braves pitcher Will Smith closed out the game to secure the 3-2 win. 
  • Former President Trump was in attendance at Game 4 and participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" on Saturday. The chop — a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games — has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
  • The Braves have a chance to clinch the franchise's first World Series title since 1995 on Sunday. 

4 min ago

Atlanta Braves are just one win away from World Series victory

From CNN's Ben Church and Jason Kurtz

The Atlanta Braves are now just one win away from the franchise's first MLB championship since 1995, after winning Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

Highlighted by back-to-back 7th inning home runs from shortstop Dansby Swanson and a pinch-hitting Jorge Soler, the Braves edged the visiting Astros 3-2 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Atlanta can capture the crown in front of their home crowd on Sunday night.

"I just want to win tomorrow. I don't know how confident I am," Braves manager Brian Snitker said when asked how he felt being 3-1 up.

"I'm glad we are, quite honestly. I'd rather be up three than down three, I guess. But I've been around too long to get ahead of myself."

If you are planning to tune in, here's a look at tonight's game and the rest of the schedule if necessary:

  • Sunday, Oct. 31: Game 5
  • Tuesday, Nov. 2: Game 6 (if necessary)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 3: Game 7 (if necessary)

All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

Read more here.