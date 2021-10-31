The Atlanta Braves came back to win Game 4 behind back-to-back seventh inning home runs to take a commanding 3-1 World Series lead over the Houston Astros on Saturday.
Houston Astros had most of the momentum in the game's early innings but failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
In case you missed it, here's what you need to know about Game 4:
- Trailing 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a solo home run to tie the game at two. Four pitches later, Braves outfielder Jorge Soler hit another solo home run to give the home team the lead. Braves pitcher Will Smith closed out the game to secure the 3-2 win.
- Former President Trump was in attendance at Game 4 and participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" on Saturday. The chop — a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games — has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
- The Braves have a chance to clinch the franchise's first World Series title since 1995 on Sunday.