The Atlanta Braves are now just one win away from the franchise's first MLB championship since 1995, after winning Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

Highlighted by back-to-back 7th inning home runs from shortstop Dansby Swanson and a pinch-hitting Jorge Soler, the Braves edged the visiting Astros 3-2 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Atlanta can capture the crown in front of their home crowd on Sunday night.

"I just want to win tomorrow. I don't know how confident I am," Braves manager Brian Snitker said when asked how he felt being 3-1 up.

"I'm glad we are, quite honestly. I'd rather be up three than down three, I guess. But I've been around too long to get ahead of myself."

If you are planning to tune in, here's a look at tonight's game and the rest of the schedule if necessary:

Sunday, Oct. 31: Game 5

Game 5 Tuesday, Nov. 2: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Wednesday, Nov. 3: Game 7 (if necessary)

All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

