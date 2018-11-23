fashion

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign shoes to join museum exhibition

Published 23rd November 2018
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 01: New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally calling on Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on October 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Sen. Flake is scheduled to give a talk at the Forbes 30 under 30 event in Boston after recently calling for a one week pause in the confirmation process to give the FBI more time to investigate sexual assault allegations. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Written by Christina MaxourisSaeed Ahmed, CNN
New York congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she won her seat in the US House of Representatives because of all the doors she knocked on.
And she's got her shoes to prove it.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign shoes are on loan to the Cornell Costume & Textile Collection for the exhibition "Women Empowered: Fashions from the Frontline."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign shoes are on loan to the Cornell Costume & Textile Collection for the exhibition "Women Empowered: Fashions from the Frontline." Credit: Courtesy Rachel Getman/ Cornell Costume & Textile Collection
The first pair of shoes to be worn by the 29-year-old on the campaign trail are now making fashion history as part of an exhibition at the Cornell Costume Collection titled "Women Empowered: Fashions from the Frontline."
The exhibition, which will debut on Dec. 6, calls on women to submit items of clothing that have empowered them in the past. Other items include collars from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a gown from suffrage activist Olivia "Livy" Langdon, a skirt owned by Janet Reno and the inaugural suit of Texas governor Ann Richards, among others.
She will be the youngest member of Congress
Back in June, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a picture of the shoes -- beaten, worn-out and with hole-filled soles.
"Here's my 1st pair of campaign shoes, " she wrote. "I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles. Respect the hustle. We won (because) we out-worked the competition. Period."
"These shoes represent the hard work, dedication, determination, and commitment of the youngest woman ever elected to Congress," the Cornell Costume Collection posted.
