Written by CNN Staff

The music industry's biggest names were out in force at the 47th American Music Awards. And if Sunday night's red carpet was anything to go by, they came to have fun.

It was not a night for demure eveningwear at LA's Microsoft Theater, with the stars indulging in loud patterns and fun, eye-popping hues.

Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X were among those opting for dramatic fluorescent outfits. Lizzo pulled it off better than most in a bright orange ruffled dress by Valentino, which she paired with a micro purse by the Italian label.

Among the most talked-about singers on the red carpet was Billie Eilish, who arrived dressed almost entirely in Burberry check. She accessorized a loose-fit top and wide-leg pants from the heritage brand with a crystal mesh bonnet and sparkling veil -- a look reminiscent of her Burberry ski-mask festival outfit that set Instagram alight back in August.

And no red-carpet roundup would be complete without mentioning Billy Porter, the master of capes -- and grand entrances. This time around, the actor wore a structured white Thom Browne cape embroidered with marine life and an avant-garde headpiece, perforated with holes of various sizes, by milliner Stephen Jones.

