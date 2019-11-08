Best architecture photos of 2019 revealed

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

An aerial shot of a Danish observation tower, an artful photo of a twisting museum in Norway and a picture of a Chinese skyscraper soaring over Shenzhen have been named among the year's most impressive architectural photos.

The images are joined by 21 other finalists in the annual Architectural Photography Awards , with the winners set to be announced at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Amsterdam in December.

The shortlist, announced this week, showcases the best of 2,000 entries received from more than 40 countries, WAF said in a press release. Almost a third of entries came from the UK, though the finalists hail from as far afield as China, the US, Romania and Colombia.

Buildings featured include some of the world's best-known works of architecture, including Zaha Hadid's Generali Tower in Milan and New York's Vessel, the lattice-like landmark designed by Thomas Heatherwick for the newly opened Hudson Yards development.

The awards are divided into six categories spanning exteriors, interiors and even photos taken on mobile phones. Four of the six categories will be voted for by attendees at the three-day festival in December.

An overall winner will then be chosen by a judging panel made up of prominent architects and industry figures. Last year's top prize was won by Pawel Paniczko for his striking image of the Long Museum in Shanghai's West Bund

