This mushroom-shaped ring broke the world record for most diamonds in a single ring

Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN

If just one diamond isn't enough, SWA Diamonds might have the perfect ring for you.

The India-based jewelry company broke a Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 24,679 diamonds.

"The mushroom represents immortality and longevity," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, SWA Diamonds ' managing director, said in the release.

The intricate structure of the ring was created by pouring liquid gold into a plastic mold to form 41 unique mushroom petals. Then, each petal was adorned by hand with natural diamonds.

The ring features 41 distinct mushroom petals, each covered by diamonds. Credit: SWA Diamonds

The glitzy ring weighs in at 340 grams -- or three-quarters of a pound -- and is valued at $95,243, according to the release. A team of independent gemologists verified the ring, and the world record was awarded May 5.