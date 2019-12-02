luxury

Decked with $15 million of jewels, this may be the world's most expensive Christmas tree

Published 2nd December 2019
The Kempinski Hotel Bahia is home to what may be the world's most expensively decorated Christmas tree.
Credit: Kempinski Hotel Bahia
Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNN
Christmas is the season for giving, spending time with family, and relaxing after a busy year.
For some, it is also a time of extravagance.
The tree is dripping with diamonds, sapphires and designer jewelry.
This Christmas, visitors to the Kempinski Hotel Bahia, near Marbella, Spain will be treated to the sight of the hotel's tree, decked out with diamonds, precious stones and designer jewelry.
Decorated with red, white, pink and black diamonds, the tree, designed by Debbie Wingham, is worth a staggering £11.9 million ($15 million), according to the hotel.
As well as diamonds, the tree is embellished with upcycled jewelry from Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel, 3D-printed chocolate peacocks, feathers, ostrich eggs and bottles of perfume.
The Kempinski's festive fir is the latest in a short but very sparkly line of decadently decorated trees.
The decorated tree is worth $15 million, according to the hotel.
In 2010, The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi adorned a tree in bracelets, necklaces and watches -- to the tune of $11 million, winning it a Guinness World Record for most expensively decorated tree.
And in 2016, Tokyo jewelers Ginza Tanaka displayed a Christmas tree made from 4,000 feet of gold wire, worth an estimated 200 million yen ($1.8 million).
