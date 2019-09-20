fashion
Remember J.Lo's iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy's? She just wore an updated version
Updated 20th September 2019
Remember J.Lo's iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy's? She just wore an updated version
You remember it.
It was 2000, and Jennifer Lopez wore that plunging, green jungle-inspired Versace dress to the Grammy Awards, causing so many searches on Google that the company had to create Google Images. No, really.
The dress went viral before viral was a thing. And now, almost 20 years later, J.Lo wore an updated version of it -- this time, at Versace's jungle-themed Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.
J.Lo closed out the show with a bang, with the crowd rising to their feet as J.Lo strutted down the runaway in a remaking of the original dress from 2000.
It's magical.
The crowd, for their part, immediately understood the magnitude of what they were witnessing. There was cheering, applause, a couple laughs and a healthy number of cell phones filming.
The new dress is slightly upgraded from the original. It's sleeveless, for one, and shows a bit more skin in the back and at the waist than the old one did.
Still, there's a reason why the old one became so iconic. No one was really flaunting their curves at the time, and then BAM! Here comes J.Lo, looking ah-maz-ing, plunging neckline and all. It's also one of Donatella Versace's most iconic dresses and helped make the designer a household name.
"It was amazing!" Donatella Versace said in a press release. "The world had the same reaction: jaw dropping. Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event prompted the creation of a new took that now has become part of our lives."
Lopez is riding high right now, after "Hustlers," a movie that she stars in and also produced, made an estimated $33 million at the North American box office its opening weekend. If that wasn't enough, it was her biggest live-action opening ever.