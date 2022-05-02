Met Gala 2022: Best fashion from the red carpet

See all the best looks as the stars arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.

The Met Gala is fashion's big night out -- and celebrities are known for saving their most striking outfits for its often theatrical red carpet.

Pandemic-related rescheduling means it has been less than eight months since the stars last descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the (normally) annual fundraiser, giving designers less time to think about the event's dress code : "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The theme is expected to continue 2021's exploration of American style , in keeping with the Costume Institute's accompanying two-part exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

At the exhibition's press event before the gala, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave opening remarks at the Met, emphasizing American design's "rich and deep" history.

"It is a story of innovation and ingenuity, of rebellion and renewal," she said. "It has often been written by those in the shadows, not recognized for their influence and art, but here at the Met their stories are told. Their voices are raised and their work can shine."

Prior to Monday evening's red carpet, one of the quintessential American designers, Tommy Hilfiger , whose work features in the show, told CNN that the event offered designers a chance to "showcase their unique interpretations of fashion and pop culture.

"I always look forward to seeing how designers interpret the theme with their own creativity, identity and twist, and I'm sure this year will be no exception," Hilfiger said via email. "The Met Gala is all about having an open mind and thinking outside the box."

For former Yeezy designer Maisie Schloss, who now runs her own LA-based label Maisie Wilen , said the fundraiser's combination of high fashion and mainstream appeal makes it a "unique" red carpet.

"The events embraced by industry insiders and the masses alike allow for peak creativity," she said via email, adding: "I hope guests bring out their most decadent yet playful looks."

This story and photos will be updated through the night. Scroll down to see some of the event's best fashion.

Janelle Monáe Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in an elegant black Moschino gown. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images North for The Met Museum

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took the theme in stride, with Lively in a glittering Versace beaded gown with an oversized coppery satin bow and matching gloves, and Reynolds in a classic tuxedo. Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Melissa King Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kaia Gerber Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Vogue's Anna Wintour chose Chanel for the evening, but her outfit has a personal touch: a tiara from 1910 that's a family heirloom. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Ford Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

LaLa Anthony arrived in a burgundy high-slit two-piece ensemble by LaQuan Smith with decadent jewelry and intricate headpiece. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Emma Chamberlain in a cropped, two-piece look with a modernized nod to 19th-century tailoring. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fashion editor Hamish Bowles wearing Ralph Lauren and a tiara. He told CNN that in his opinion, "the second Gilded Age of New York was the '80s." Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Top image: Kacey Musgraves

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)