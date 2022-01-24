fashion

Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies aged 73

Published 24th January 2022
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin after a dress rehearsal of the new show "The Wyld - Not of this world".
Credit: Britta Pedersen/DPA/AFP/Getty Images
Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies aged 73
Written by Oscar Holland, CNN
Contributors Philip Wang, CNN
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose flamboyant creations transformed haute couture, has died at the age of 73, according to a message posted to his official Instagram account.
"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," the post read, using his full name. "May his soul Rest In Peace."
The designer's brand, Mugler, also confirmed the news via an Instagram post, describing its founder as "a visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."
This is a developing story.