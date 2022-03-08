Apple holds its first product event of the year

An Apple iPhone SE shown in August 2020. (Phil Barker/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

The focus of Apple's event today will be on performance. That likely means faster chips, more devices with 5G connectivity and more powerful cameras.

Apple's rumored 5G iPhone SE is the most-anticipated device expected at today's event.

What to expect: The updated SE is expected to have an A15 Bionic chip, a camera that shoots 4K video, and will drop the classic notch usually found at the top. But the real headline grabber will be 5G.

Who's it for? Although the SE line launched in 2017 -- and was updated in 2020 -- the third iteration could be the ultimate draw for customers by giving them access to faster 5G wireless networks at a more affordable price point ($399). It will also likely appeal to first-time buyers, as well as those looking to switch from Android and people who prefer smaller screens.

A new iPad: The iPad Air is also said to be getting a refresh. The rumor mill is pointing to the same A15 processor as the new iPhone SE as well as 5G connectivity and a new front-facing camera.