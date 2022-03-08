Follow CNN Business
Apple holds its first product event of the year

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, Catherine Thorbecke and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Published 1634 GMT (0034 HKT) March 8, 2022
1 hr 6 min ago

A budget 5G iPhone may be the highlight of today's Apple event

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

An Apple iPhone SE shown in August 2020.
The focus of Apple's event today will be on performance. That likely means faster chips, more devices with 5G connectivity and more powerful cameras. 

Apple's rumored 5G iPhone SE is the most-anticipated device expected at today's event.

What to expect: The updated SE is expected to have an A15 Bionic chip, a camera that shoots 4K video, and will drop the classic notch usually found at the top. But the real headline grabber will be 5G.

Who's it for? Although the SE line launched in 2017 -- and was updated in 2020 -- the third iteration could be the ultimate draw for customers by giving them access to faster 5G wireless networks at a more affordable price point ($399). It will also likely appeal to first-time buyers, as well as those looking to switch from Android and people who prefer smaller screens. 

A new iPad: The iPad Air is also said to be getting a refresh. The rumor mill is pointing to the same A15 processor as the new iPhone SE as well as 5G connectivity and a new front-facing camera.

1 hr 6 min ago

New Macs are coming, too

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

A MacBook Pro laptop in 2019.
Apple is also expected to unveil big upgrades to its MacBooks and iMacs, powered by the second iteration of its in-house processor.

The rumored products: A new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini and 24-inch Mac, as well as a completely redesigned MacBook Air -- all with the company's rumored M2 silicon chip, according to a recent Bloomberg report. 

A chip upgrade: Apple launched its first in-house M1 silicon chipset for its computer lineup in 2020, shifting away from years of using a one-size-fits-all option from Intel. At the time, Apple claimed it was the world's fastest CPU core and fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer. A year later, Apple introduced its even faster M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro line. The M2 could promise much more.

TL;DR? If the event's tagline -- "peek performance" -- is any indication, we'll be hearing a lot about the M2 coming to the Mac line during the presentation.

1 hr 7 min ago

How to watch the Apple event

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

The virtual event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, YouTube and other social media channels beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

You can also follow along here for live coverage of Apple’s first event of the year from the CNN Business team.

1 hr 7 min ago

Apple's spring events sometimes offer a few surprises

From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly

Apple CEO Tim Cook debuting the Apple Watch collection during an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on March 9, 2015 in San Francisco.
The Apple rumor mill has been mostly quiet on the potential for a surprise product making an appearance at the event today, but if prior years are any indication, there's always a possibility.

At its previous spring events, Apple has introduced a handful of products beyond typical Mac and iPad upgrades.

A few examples: In 2015, it announced the release date for the Apple Watch. And in 2019, it was a media bonanza: The company introduced AppleNews+, AppleCard, and Apple Arcade, along with star-studded cameos to tout new shows for AppleTV+.

Last year's surprise: In addition to announcing a new iPad Pro, colorful iMacs and a purple iPhone last year, Apple also unveiled AirTags, a Tile-like Bluetooth locator that attaches to and helps you find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car.

The AirTag, introduced during Apple's virtual event on April 20, 2021.
1 hr 7 min ago

Event takes place in the shadow of global turmoil

From CNN Business' Catherine Thorbecke

Apple’s first major product event of the year comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has put immense public pressure on the tech sector and the broader business community.

How has Apple responded? Apple said last week that it stopped selling all of its products in Russia due to the invasion and is "deeply concerned" about it. Moreover, the company said state-run RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for users to download from the App Store outside Russia. Apple also announced that it had disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine "as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens."

Despite these steps from Apple, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov urged the company to do more on Twitter. He called on CEO Tim Cook to "finish the job" and block App Store access in Russia entirely.

Cook is known to kick off Apple events by addressing major topics in the news. It's possible he could address the war in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Lingering impacts of the pandemic: Apple's event also comes as the tech industry as a whole recovers from pandemic-related disruptions and supply chain shocks. Cook, however, recently indicated the situation has improved somewhat compared to the delays that some may have experienced during the busy holiday shopping season.