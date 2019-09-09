The prorogation of parliament, explained

The Houses of Parliament pictured in 2014. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Prorogation is the formal name given to the period of time between the suspension of one parliamentary session and another.

British governments usually arrange for a new parliamentary session every year or so.

According to convention, this happens when the Privy Council (a body of senior politicians who act as the Queen's official advisers on the exercise of her limited executive powers) request that she "prorogue" (or suspend) parliament.

The new session will begin with the State Opening of Parliament and all of its associated pageantry (carriage processions, trumpets and the like). The Queen's Speech is at the center of this; the monarch reads a text that lays out her government's legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

In reality, the speech is written by Downing Street, and on October 14 the monarch will simply be a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.