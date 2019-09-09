Deal or no-deal "Brexit poses serious human rights concerns," Amnesty International warns

Human rights group Amnesty International has warned of the consequences of Brexit -- no matter if a deal is achieved or not.

These include a potential shortage of access to food & medicine, as well as concerns over future of EU citizens in the UK, right to immigration & asylum, & the future of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland," the group tweeted.

Amnesty International added that UK lawmakers and the government "must do all they can to ensure human rights of those living in UK are protected, not undermined," and called for leaders of all parties to make clear that the group's concerns "are met."