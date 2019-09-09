Boris Johnson battles to take back control of Brexit
'There is no such thing as a clean break,' says Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "sincerely" welcomed Boris Johnson to Dublin on Monday morning, but warned the UK Prime Minister that the story of Brexit is no way nearly over.
"We both agree we have much to discuss, we accept the democratic and sovereign decisions to leave the EU," Varadkar said at a joint press conference before their talks.
However in my view the story of Brexit won't end if the UK leaves the EU on the 31st October or 31st of January. There is no such thing as a clean break."
Podiums set up ahead of Johnson and Varadkar press conference
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to hold a joint press conference ahead of talks in Dublin shortly.
Johnson is likely to talk up the state of negotiations with the EU and the prospects of striking a deal with a bloc.
Former Supreme Court justice says it would be illegal for Johnson to sabotage Brexit extension
Former Supreme Court justice Jonathan Sumption has told BBC Radio 4's Today program it would not be legal for UK PM Boris Johnson to apply for a Brexit extension, while also trying to get the European Union to reject it.
The Bill, or Act, as it's about to become, says that he's got to apply for an extension. To send the letter [to the EU] and then try to neutralize it seems to me, plainly, a breach of the Act," Sumption said.
"What you've got to realize is the courts are not very fond of loopholes," he added.
Context: A bill blocking a no-deal split on October 31st, which was passed by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, is set to achieve royal assent (the Queen's approval) on Monday.
The bill will force Johnson to ask Brussels for a third Brexit extension to January 2020 if he cannot secure an agreement in the coming weeks. But -- controversially -- the PM has said he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay Brexit.
Boris Johnson had a torrid week. Now he's fighting to take back control
Johnson is primed for another weeklong battle.
Parliament returns Monday for a high-stakes final week before a lengthy -- and controversial -- suspension begins. By Friday, the course of Brexit could be clearer, but the intervening period will be anything but calm.
Early election or another rejection?
The Prime Minister starts his week with a visit to Dublin, where he will meet his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. Johnson will likely talk up the state of negotiations with the European Union and the prospects of striking a deal with the bloc.
But he's remained steadfast to his commitment to secure Brexit next month, with or without a pact -- and it's the latter possibility that is causing all hell to break loose back home.
When he returns to that commotion later on Monday, his first task in Parliament looks doomed to fail. Johnson, who spent last week claiming he doesn't want an election, will again attempt to achieve one -- while Jeremy Corbyn, who has spent two years calling for an election, will desperately try to block it. Confusing, huh?
Polls suggest Johnson could defeat the opposition Labour leader at the ballot box. He'd hope to return a Brexit-backing Parliament that would give him room to operate in the process, though another hung parliament is a distinct possibility.
But it appears he won't get an immediate opportunity to prove the pollsters right: Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament to secure an early election, and with the support of his party and other opposition blocs, Corbyn's blocking strategy is set to prevail.
The standoff leaves Westminster in an absurd and distorted limbo that perfectly illustrates its unending political paralysis -- and, elsewhere, things could get even more complicated.
Welcome to *another* big week for Brexit
Good morning from London, where the British Prime Minister is facing an uphill battle in Parliament as the clock ticks down to Brexit. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.
With lawmakers set to break for conference season at the end of the week, an epic and potentially pivotal week for Brexit begins on Monday.
What’s happening? Boris Johnson will try to convince lawmakers to grant him a snap general election for the second time on Monday, as a way out of the impasse in Parliament that has stymied his efforts to take Britain out of the EU.
But it looks like he’ll fail again. Despite calling for a vote for two years, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is leading a joint effort from opposition parties to block Johnson’s request until after Brexit is delay.
Wait, Brexit’s being delayed again? In theory, it looks like it’s heading that way. A bill is set to be signed into law by the Queen on Monday that forces Johnson to ask the EU for a third extension to Brexit if he can’t agree a deal in the coming weeks. It was passed by lawmakers last week after they seized control of the House of Commons agenda from the government -- prompting Johnson to detonate his own majority by firing 21 MPs.
The only problem? Johnson is still sticking to his promise to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. That could lead to a showdown as early as this week.
We can also expect some reaction to Amber Rudd’s dramatic resignation over the weekend -- and the possibility of a no confidence motion in Johnson’s government.
I hope you enjoyed your weekend — because Brexit is back with a vengeance.