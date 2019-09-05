Meanwhile in Brussels, EU diplomats watched the showdown in Westminster with utter dismay.

"We are quite aware that we [the EU] are being used as the backdrop for a Johnson election campaign," one diplomat told CNN.

"We are not optimistic at all that this is going to end well, and not sure the UK government has a plan, and that the UK government when it returns on the 15th [October] ... that it will be in a state where it wants to do a deal."

Johnson has declared himself determined not to take the option of a no-deal Brexit off the table, arguing that the threat of a chaotic departure makes his negotiating position stronger.

Opposition lawmakers meanwhile, believe his claim to be negotiating with the EU is a sham.

The EU diplomat said it was pointless talking to Johnson because he currently cannot deliver a deal.