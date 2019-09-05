Boris Johnson in election campaign mode after bruising Brexit defeats
The view from Brussels
Meanwhile in Brussels, EU diplomats watched the showdown in Westminster with utter dismay.
"We are quite aware that we [the EU] are being used as the backdrop for a Johnson election campaign," one diplomat told CNN.
"We are not optimistic at all that this is going to end well, and not sure the UK government has a plan, and that the UK government when it returns on the 15th [October] ... that it will be in a state where it wants to do a deal."
Johnson has declared himself determined not to take the option of a no-deal Brexit off the table, arguing that the threat of a chaotic departure makes his negotiating position stronger.
Opposition lawmakers meanwhile, believe his claim to be negotiating with the EU is a sham.
The EU diplomat said it was pointless talking to Johnson because he currently cannot deliver a deal.
"They're a minority government that is trying to deliver the hardest form of Brexit that it doesn't have the votes for, which lets them run down a clock to a no-deal," the diplomat said.
What do UK businesses make of it all?
Business leaders in the UK have given a cautious welcome to moves to prevent a no-deal Brexit -- but warned about the ongoing impact of uncertainty on the economy.
“Until a deal is agreed, companies will continue to divert billions of pounds from productive investment to no-deal preparations, and international investors will continue to question if the UK is a stable, open place to do business,” said Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, which represents 190,000 businesses.
The comments come as Make UK, the group representing British manufacturers, warned that the industry was in a nosedive -- hit by Brexit uncertainty, trade wars and a global slowdown.
Make UK also warned that British manufacturing firms were less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than they were in March, when the country had originally been set to leave the EU.
The "mother of parliaments" is falling apart
Some analysis here from CNN's Eliza Mackintosh on how the UK Parliament -- one of the oldest legislatures in the world -- is now at the center of the mother of all battles:
The new British Prime Minister has fired 20 of his own lawmakers, rebel MPs have seized control of parliamentary business, Johnson's call for a snap general election was rejected and members of the House of Lords squabbled until late in the night on Wednesday.
The world has watched as the very foundations of British politics shifted in front of their eyes.
On Tuesday, 1.5 million people tuned into BBC Parliament to see an alliance of rebel lawmakers deal the UK government a humiliating blow, seizing control of the Brexit agenda and forcing embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call for a snap general election.
It was the biggest single-day audience for the channel -- which, for Americans, is something like the UK's answer to C-SPAN -- even competing with the popular (and, by contrast, highly soothing) baking show, "Great British Bake Off."
Many Britons were left torn about whether to watch "biscuit week" or see their government fall to pieces.
Read more here
What's on the agenda today?
- 5:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. local: High Court hearing against Johnson's five-week suspension of parliament, launched by high-profile anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who successfully sued the government back in 2016. Former prime minister John Major has joined Miller's legal action.
- 5:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. local: Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, announces the government's business for the next week.
- 6:30 a.m. ET/11:30 a.m. local: Johnson meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 10 Downing Street, then at 7:45 a.m. ET/12:45 p.m. he'll meet US Vice President Mike Pence.
- 7:00 a.m. ET/12:00 p.m. local: Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister in charge of no-deal planning, will give evidence to the Commons Brexit committee.
- 11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. local: The Prime Minister heads to Yorkshire in northern England for what is in effect the launch of his election campaign -- and will instead be a chance for journalists to question him.
About last night
It's been a momentous week in the Brexit saga (and it's only Thursday), so let's get up to speed.
Shortly before 1.30 a.m. local time on Thursday, the government abandoned attempts in the House of Lords to block a bill preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
The bill will now complete its passage through the House of Lords by 5 p.m. on Friday, before Parliament is set to be suspended as early as Tuesday next week.
"It has been quite a night. It has been a long debate -- and I am grateful to the noble Lords who have stayed the course -- it shows the importance of the work we do and the issue we are debating," Baroness Smith of Basildon told the Lords chamber in the early hours of Thursday.
The bill will then return to the House of Commons on Monday and should receive royal assent the same day -- marking the last hurdle before it comes into law.
All of this means it'll then be up to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to return to Brussels and seek an extension, if a Brexit deal has not been agreed.
The result is a huge blow for Johnson. The Prime Minister, while publicly claiming he doesn't favor an election, had hoped a new vote would break the deadlock over Brexit by returning him to power with an increased majority.