Boris Johnson battles to save Brexit deal
Lord Pannick: PM "just about" acted lawfully
Prime Minister Boris Johnson "just about" acted lawfully when he sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday, Lord Pannick told the Times newspaper on Monday.
The three documents included a cover letter from the PM's top diplomat in Brussels explaining that Johnson was complying with the law; an unsigned letter with the exact wording in the Benn Act (the legislation that obliged Johnson to request a Brexit delay); and a personal letter from Johnson saying that a further delay would be "corrosive."
Questions raged over the weekend as to whether Johnson's contradictory correspondence would get him in legal trouble.
Pannick helped defeat the government in the UK Supreme Court over the prorogation of parliament in September, and he told the Times:
As Prime Minister he is required to send a letter formally seeking an extension. And he has done so. But he is legally entitled to remind EU leaders that his policy is unchanged, and it is lawful for him to seek to promote that policy by political means. On this occasion, the prime minister is on the right side of the law.
This comes as judges in Scotland are due to consider the case that sought to force Johnson to comply with the Benn Act, forcing him to submit the extension request.
That case may seem a moot point now, given that Johnson sent that request on Saturday night, but some have questioned whether he stuck to the spirit of the law by undermining his own request.
French minister: We need an answer on Brexit deal
The French Secretary of State for European Affairs has implored British lawmakers to make a decision on the Brexit deal before the end of October -- the date when the UK is due to leave the European Union.
"We need a yes or a no before October 31," Amélie de Montchalin told CNN affiliate BFMTV on Monday. She added that, if the UK's Parliament rejects Boris Johnson's current deal, European leaders might impose conditions to the extension, such as an election or a second referendum.
"The worst of Brexit is not a no-deal, it is extended uncertainty. The fact that today, we are unable to say to businesses, fishermen, farmers and families, 'Voila! This is what is going to happen,' is the worst. This is what creates recession," de Montchalin said.
It looks like Boris Johnson was defeated. The opposite might be true
This weekend, Boris Johnson did the very thing he said he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than do: request an extension to article 50 and possibly delay Brexit.
The UK Prime Minister did so kicking and screaming -- all the while making clear who he believes is to blame for this delay: opposition lawmakers.
Having failed to get his new Brexit deal approved by Parliament on Saturday, Johnson was legally obliged to request the extension. His opponents in Parliament had previously passed legislation, referred to as the Benn Act, that instructed Johnson to send a letter to Brussels requesting the extension if no formal deal had been approved by 11 p.m. on Saturday.
And those same opponents sealed the PM's fate, when they voted in favor of an amendment to Johnson's deal by Oliver Letwin, which made meeting that deadline impossible.
The UK, in fact, sent three letters. A cover letter from Johnson's top diplomat in Brussels explained that the PM was complying with the law. Second, a photocopy of the exact wording in the Benn act, unsigned by the PM. And finally, a personal letter from Johnson to all European Union leaders saying that he was still pressing ahead with his goal of leaving the EU on October 31 and that further delay would be corrosive.
Johnson, it appears, is trying to turn Saturday's defeat into victory. His repeated message that this was Parliament's decision, not his, is not just for MPs in London or EU leaders to read. For months, Johnson has been painting a very clear picture to the public of him being a man fighting tooth and nail to get Brexit done by October 31, and opposition MPs as Brexit thieves, stealing Brexit from the people.
After "Super Saturday" flops, welcome to a messy Monday
Good morning from London.
It seemed for a brief moment last week that a Brexit agreement may have been secured on Saturday -- but not so fast.
A rare, emergency sitting of Parliament at the weekend failed to find a conclusion to Britain's political crisis. But an ending to the saga could emerge soon.
Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to bring his Brexit deal back for a vote in Parliament. What will follow is a battle over amendments, parliamentary procedure, and a challenge in the courts.
Speaker of the House John Bercow hinted on Saturday that he may not allow the vote to take place, as the same provision can't be voted on twice in a parliamentary session. Bercow will decide on that later on Monday.
If the Prime Minister survives those hurdles and a vote passes on his deal, the UK could leave the EU in a matter of days.
But nothing is straightforward in the world of Brexit, and defeat for Johnson means all hell could break loose.
As EU leaders debate the extension request that Johnson was forced to send on Saturday, British lawmakers will have a chance to pitch their preferred Brexit options -- and a collapse in the Commons could still cause a general election.
Strap in for yet another crucial week in the Brexit process.