Demonstrators wave EU flags as they protest against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament outside of Downing Street in London on August 28.

If the bill is introduced on Tuesday and gets through the House of Commons, it would head to the House of Lords where "the possibility of filibustering -- or time wasting -- is greater," said Professor Tony Travers, director of the Institute of Public Affairs at the London School of Economics.

Parliament doesn't meet on Fridays, so Thursday would be the last sitting this week, though there is a possibility of an emergency sitting into the weekend.

Even if a law blocking no-deal did pass the House of Lords, senior government ministers -- including Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson -- have suggested the government could ignore it.

Indeed such a law could be challenged, "and the whole thing would head off to the courts," said Travers.