Brexit showdown as Parliament returns from recess
Today's front pages
Boris Johnson's ultimatum to British MPs has dominated the British press this Tuesday morning, as lawmakers return from their summer recess.
Rebels face a tight timeline to get their no-deal Brexit bill passed
If the bill is introduced on Tuesday and gets through the House of Commons, it would head to the House of Lords where "the possibility of filibustering -- or time wasting -- is greater," said Professor Tony Travers, director of the Institute of Public Affairs at the London School of Economics.
Parliament doesn't meet on Fridays, so Thursday would be the last sitting this week, though there is a possibility of an emergency sitting into the weekend.
Even if a law blocking no-deal did pass the House of Lords, senior government ministers -- including Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson -- have suggested the government could ignore it.
Indeed such a law could be challenged, "and the whole thing would head off to the courts," said Travers.
The bill designed to block Boris Johnson's no-deal bid
The details of a bill aiming to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal were revealed Monday night.
Labour MP Hilary Benn, one of the lawmakers leading the charge to seize control of the Brexit process, released the text of The European Union (Withdrawal) (no 6) Bill, which attempts to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31, unless Parliament consents.
"The Bill gives the Government time either to reach a new agreement with the European Union at the European Council meeting next month or to seek Parliament’s specific consent to leave the EU without a deal," Benn tweeted.
"If neither of these two conditions have been met, however, by 19th October – ie the day after the European Council meeting concludes – then the Prime Minister must send a letter to the President of the European Council requesting an Article 50 extension until 31 January 2020."
"The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No Deal is not in the national interest."
A group of opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers are expected to back the legislation Tuesday.
Parliament returns Tuesday for an epic Brexit showdown
When Parliament sits on Tuesday it will be under the almost audible ticking of a stopwatch.
Opposition lawmakers will have just a handful of days to pass legislation preventing a no-deal Brexit before Parliament shuts up shop until October 14.
All of this sets up an epic clash between Johnson's supporters and critics.
It could shake out a number of ways. But first up, opposition lawmakers will need to wrest control of the day's agenda, calling for an emergency debate -- also known as a Standing Order 24 or SO24.
But it'll be up to House of Commons Speaker John Bercow -- a larger-than-life character in British politics -- whether or not to grant an emergency debate. Given Bercow's sympathetic view of himself as a champion of dissident voices in Parliament, it seems likely he will allow it.
Assuming lawmakers succeed in calling that debate, they'll need to quickly push through a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit within days. The text of that bill, which is expected to be backed by a group of opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers, was published Monday night.
The law would force Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit process until January 2020 if he failed to agree a new deal with the EU at a summit scheduled for mid-October, or to seek Parliament's consent for for a no-deal Brexit.