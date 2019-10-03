Boris Johnson to face Parliament over Brexit plan
Not much time left for Johnson to push the deal through
It's worth pointing out that Boris Johnson doesn't have much time to get his new proposal through.
Not only does he have to convince the remaining 27 EU members to agree to it, he also needs to push it through Parliament.
Brexit is scheduled for October 31 -- just four weeks from now.
A crucial European summit is scheduled for October 17. It is at this meeting that the European leaders could, in theory, agree a final deal.
That timetable leaves Boris Johnson with just 14 (probably very busy) days to negotiate.
EU Parliament doesn't feel good about the new proposal
Guy Verhofstadt, the Brexit coordinator for the European Parliament, struck a somewhat harsher tone.
“I can tell you the reaction of the Brexit Steering Group was not positive. Not positive in the sense that we don’t really thinks this is a safe guard that Ireland needs.”
The EU’s Brexit Steering Group is set to discuss the plan in detail on Thursday. Verhofstadt said the group will then release a written statement on the proposal.
Europe's reaction is far from encouraging
The first reactions to Johnson's proposal from European leaders were far from optimistic.
Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the proposals “do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop.”
The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said the new plan offers some "positive advances," but added "there are still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days."
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: “No deal will never be the choice of the EU, never. So we will continue to reach a deal and to work with the UK team.”
Here are the key points of Johnson's new offer -- and what they mean
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented his new Brexit proposal to European leaders on Wednesday.
His goal is to ditch the "Irish backstop."
That's the part of the Brexit agreement meant to prevent the reintroduction of a hard border between Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain an EU member after Brexit.
Instead of the backstop, Johnson is proposing the following:
Northern Ireland to remain part of a regulatory union with Ireland.
What this means: If regulation is the same on both sides, there won't be a need for regulatory checks on goods traded across the border.
The UK, including Northern Ireland, to leave the EU's customs union.
What this means: Leaving the customs bloc is necessary if the UK wants to be able to strike its own trade deals. It also satisfies the Northern Irish DUP party, which wants to preserve the unity of the UK.
Any necessary checks to happen away from the border, on decentralized basis, for example at traders' premises, or "along the supply chain".
What this means: The sticking point. Johnson conceded on Wednesday that if there is a customs union border in Ireland, a "very small number of physical checks" will be needed. He argues that these can happen away from the border, bypassing the need for any new infrastructure. However, Ireland (backed by the whole EU), has previously insisted that border checks are border checks, regardless of where they take place.