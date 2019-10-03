It's worth pointing out that Boris Johnson doesn't have much time to get his new proposal through.

Not only does he have to convince the remaining 27 EU members to agree to it, he also needs to push it through Parliament.

Brexit is scheduled for October 31 -- just four weeks from now.

A crucial European summit is scheduled for October 17. It is at this meeting that the European leaders could, in theory, agree a final deal.

That timetable leaves Boris Johnson with just 14 (probably very busy) days to negotiate.