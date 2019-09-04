Trump lends backing to Johnson: "He knows how to win"

US President Donald Trump had some well wishes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amid the high-stakes political battle over Brexit.

“Boris is a friend of mine and he’s -- he’s going at it there’s no question about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a briefing on Hurricane Dorian. “He’s in there fighting.”

President Trump talks to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump continued, saying Johnson “knows how to win.”

“Don’t worry about him. He’s going to be okay,” Trump added, noting that the UK has “a very big stake in the Bahamas,” which has been heavily hit by the storm.

The Bahamas is part of the Commonwealth of Nations but it gained its independence from Britain in the 1970s.