Boris Johnson suffers huge blow after Brexit defeat
Trump lends backing to Johnson: "He knows how to win"
US President Donald Trump had some well wishes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amid the high-stakes political battle over Brexit.
“Boris is a friend of mine and he’s -- he’s going at it there’s no question about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a briefing on Hurricane Dorian. “He’s in there fighting.”
Trump continued, saying Johnson “knows how to win.”
“Don’t worry about him. He’s going to be okay,” Trump added, noting that the UK has “a very big stake in the Bahamas,” which has been heavily hit by the storm.
The Bahamas is part of the Commonwealth of Nations but it gained its independence from Britain in the 1970s.
Happening now: MPs are voting on amendments to a bill blocking no-deal Brexit
Debate has ended and British lawmakers are voting on amendments to a bill that would block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without a deal on October 31.
Here is what's going on:
- The MPs are now voting on amendments to the bill -- this is their chance to change the wording of the bill before the final Commons vote.
- Once that's done, they will vote on the bill as a whole.
MPs are voting by joining one of the two division lobbies adjacent to the main chamber.
Johnson uses Thatcher insult against Corbyn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson dubbed Jeremy Corbyn "frit and chicken" over the opposition leader's refusal to support the government’s call for a snap election.
The word "frit" which means frightened was famously used by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1983.
Johnson addressed a group of backbench Members of Parliament, known as the 1922 Committee Wednesday, and later told reporters: "I also made it clear that I thought that if Jeremy Corbyn was going to effectively hand over the prerogative of the British to decide how long this country can remain in the EU to the EU, then that was a question that really should be adjudicated by the British people themselves.
"I'm surprised that he seems to be frit and chicken."
Corbyn has said he would only agree to an election after a law is passed removing the risk of a no-deal Brexit.
Protesters are back -- this time with costumes
Activists from both sides of the Brexit debate have been gathering in front of Parliament for months. But as lawmakers debate a key bill to stop a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, some of those protesting have dressed for the occasion.
The bananas sticking out of the protester dressed up as Boris Johnson are presumably a reference to the Prime Minister's former career as a Brussels correspondent.
He was famous for writing sensational stories about European regulations -- such as the one suggesting the bloc was trying to ban bendy bananas, a Euromyth the EU has repeatedly debunked.
Another protestor used the occasion to dress up as Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg. The arch-Brexiteer has been dubbed the "MP for the 18th century" because of his eccentric personality and adoration for traditions.
Meet the new rebel: Caroline Spelman
Conservative MP Caroline Spelman has joined the rebellion, voting against her own party in the first stage of the vote on a bill that is seeking to block a no-deal Brexit.
She joined 21 other MPs who voted against Johnson while members of the Conservative Party on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. The 21 have been sacked for their decision to go against Johnson. It is unclear whether Spelman will face the same fate.
Another Conservative MP, Philip Lee, defected to the Liberal Democrats on Tusday.
What happens next?
In case you were wondering, getting a bill through the UK Parliament is not a simple process.
Lawmakers have just given preliminary approval to the bill that requires the government to seek an extension to article 50 if it does not have a deal for the UK’s exit from the European Union.
The bill will now move on to the committee stage, where MPs can debate amendments. MPs will then vote on any amendments selected by the Speaker John Bercow. After that, at around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), there will be a vote on the bill as a whole.
The bill will then move on to the report stage, which gives MPs the chance to further debate the bill, and add more amendments.
MPs will then vote on the third and final reading of the bill, the last chance the House of Commons will get to discuss it – unless the House of Lords decides to amend the bill and send it back to the House of Commons.
Here's some good (well, at least less terrible) Brexit news
The Bank of England (BoE) has delivered a rare piece of "good" news on a no-deal Brexit.
It said the damage to Britain's economy in a worst-case no-deal Brexit scenario would be smaller than it previously expected, thanks to preparations put in place over the last year.
That said, the picture is still bleak. The bank said GDP would shrink by 5.5% in the worst-case scenario, which is less than the 8% slump it expected last year, but still devastating for jobs, businesses and livelihoods.
The bank said unemployment would jump to 7% and inflation would rise to 5.5%.
In a letter to lawmakers, BoE Governor Mark Carney stressed the bank's scenarios are just that -- scenarios of what could happen rather than forecasts of the most likely outcome.
BREAKING: Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit passes its first stage
The bill that seeks to block Boris Johnson from taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal has passed the first stage of the approval process in Parliament. (Confusingly, this is known as "second reading".)
Lawmakers supported the bill by 329 votes to 300.
The bill now passes into what's called the committee stage, where amendments can be introduced. The second, more important vote is expected after 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).
The result means that the Prime Minister has lost the support of another MP since the vote last night, when it secured 301 votes.
Labour won't support a snap election
The Labour Party will not support the government’s call for a snap election if the bill barring a no-deal Brexit is passed by Parliament, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told lawmakers.
“We will not be voting with the government tonight and we will keep our focus with the task at hand which is to ensure that we do not leave the EU without a deal,” Starmer said.
Labour is the largest opposition party in the UK. And while its leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly called for an election in the past few months, he said he would only agree to one after a law is passed removing the risk of a no-deal Brexit.