Brexit rebels seize control after defeating Boris Johnson
In sacking 21 of his own MPs and seeking an election, Boris Johnson is taking a big gamble
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took an enormous gamble on Tuesday after making good on threats he would seek a general election -- after firing 21 members of his own party.
Rebels in Johnson's Conservative Party had been forewarned that voting against the government on Tuesday would result in their being thrown out of the parliamentary party and barred from standing as a Conservative at any future election.
But the unprecedented move to sack 21 Conservatives, many of them long-serving members, was a stark sign of just how high the stakes have been ratcheted up. Some observers suggest it could even amount to a reshaping of the party itself.
In carrying out the cull, Johnson blew apart his majority, presumably with the idea of replacing those members in a general election with others who will toe that line.
By seeking a snap election, he could in fact be aiming to increase his majority and strengthen his hand on Brexit all at the same time. That said, his predecessor Theresa May tried the same tactic in 2017 -- and it spectacularly blew up in her face.
And it looks unlikely that he'll be granted early elections by Parliament, which must agree to them by two-thirds majority, unless no-deal Brexit is ruled out first.
On Tuesday night, a rebel alliance of British lawmakers voted to seize control of the parliamentary agenda in the House of Commons. Today they will to try to push through a bill that will prevent the UK from leaving the EU on October 31 without a deal.
It was a humiliating night for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which began when he lost his working majority of 1 in the House as Tory MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats.
In the biggest blow of the evening, Johnson lost his first Commons vote as Prime Minister when lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to seize the order paper Wednesday and block no-deal Brexit. Johnson responded by saying he would seek a snap election rather than be forced to beg the EU for another "pointless delay" to the Brexit process.
Extraordinarily, 21 Conservative lawmakers voted in favor of the measure and were booted out of the party. Father of the House Ken Clarke -- who has been a Tory lawmaker for 49 years and was part of the rebel group -- told the BBC that his party had been taken over by extremists.
Anyone who comes up to me and tells me I'm not a Conservative is taking an odd political view. It's the Brexit Party, rebadged."
Other prominent lawmakers who were fired from the party include former treasure chief Phillip Hammond and the grandson of Winston Churchill, Nicholas Soames.