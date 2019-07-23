Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Unless you're a paid-up Conservative party member, it's not you.

Although the winner of today's race will become the UK's next leader, they're not being chosen by the general public. That's because this contest has been to elect the new leader of the party -- and not, technically, the prime minister.

Theresa May's Conservatives were already in power, having won a 2017 general election despite failing to gain a majority in parliament. When she stepped down under mounting pressure from her party, she triggered an election to replace her as party leader -- and becoming PM is a rather appealing add-on to that role.

Internal leadership elections are chosen by a combination of lawmakers -- who whittled down a long-list of candidates to just two -- and the party's members, who have been voting for weeks between Hunt and Johnson.

That means the choice has rested with a self-selecting group of 160,000 Tory members -- just 0.2% of the total electorate -- who have picked the next leader for a country of nearly 67 million people.

The overwhelming majority of Conservative members are white British, and it's a generally older and more socially conservative demographic. Their political views are also often at odds with the nation at large -- read more about the Tory membership here.