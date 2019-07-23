Boris Johnson expected to win race to be UK's next leader
Who's voting for Britain's next prime minister?
Unless you're a paid-up Conservative party member, it's not you.
Although the winner of today's race will become the UK's next leader, they're not being chosen by the general public. That's because this contest has been to elect the new leader of the party -- and not, technically, the prime minister.
Theresa May's Conservatives were already in power, having won a 2017 general election despite failing to gain a majority in parliament. When she stepped down under mounting pressure from her party, she triggered an election to replace her as party leader -- and becoming PM is a rather appealing add-on to that role.
Internal leadership elections are chosen by a combination of lawmakers -- who whittled down a long-list of candidates to just two -- and the party's members, who have been voting for weeks between Hunt and Johnson.
That means the choice has rested with a self-selecting group of 160,000 Tory members -- just 0.2% of the total electorate -- who have picked the next leader for a country of nearly 67 million people.
The overwhelming majority of Conservative members are white British, and it's a generally older and more socially conservative demographic. Their political views are also often at odds with the nation at large -- read more about the Tory membership here.
Which Boris Johnson will Britain get?
Boris Johnson's sister once said that as a child, he wanted to be "World King" when he grew up.
Now one of the most divisive politicians of his generation appears to be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming Britain's prime minister.
The crucial question being asked in the UK, at a critical moment in the nation's history, is what exactly drives the man most likely to lead the country? The best way to answer this question is to understand exactly why he is so divisive.
Who wants to be prime minister?
For Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, it all comes down to this.
As the UK starts to swelter under a scorching heat wave, it's time for a new dawn in British politics. In a few hours, we'll find out if Boris Johnson, the overwhelming favorite, will take over as Conservative party leader and prime minister in the midst of the country's biggest political crisis since World War II -- or if his challenger, Jeremy Hunt, can pull off a remarkable upset victory.
If today feels like a coronation for Johnson, that's because it probably is. The gaffe-prone and divisive politician, who has spent years crafting a bumbling but affable persona that has allowed him to weather numerous storms and controversies, has waited his entire career to take the keys to Downing Street.
If he gets over the line today, though, he'll have plenty on his to-do list. First and foremost will be stemming a tide of disapproval from within his own party over his hardline Brexit strategy. And with a minuscule majority in Parliament, things could quickly get as hairy for him as they did for his soon-to-be predecessor, Theresa May.
The results of the Conservative party contest will be announced after 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), and the winner will take over as prime minister after May steps down on Wednesday.