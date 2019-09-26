Even in 2019, with few political norms yet to be stripped away, certain scenes still have the ability to shock.

That was the case on Wednesday evening in the Commons, when a confrontational Boris Johnson provoked fury with his cavalier approach to concern over threats to MPs -- and then, more extraordinarily still, when he suggested that achieving his Brexit strategy would be the best way to honor Jo Cox, who was murdered days before the 2016 referendum.

Here are the exchanges:

This is the question put to Johnson by Paula Sherriff, a Labour lawmaker, who referred to Cox's killing and the death threats still received by MPs: "We stand here, Mr Speaker, under the shield of our departed friend. Many of us in this place are subject to death threats and abuse every single day. Let me tell the Prime Minister that they often quote his words—surrender Act, betrayal, traitor—and I, for one, am sick of it. We must moderate our language, and that has to come from the Prime Minister first, so I should be interested in hearing his opinion. He should be absolutely ashamed of himself."

Johnson replied: "I have to say that I have never heard such humbug in all my life."

He separately said to Tracy Brabin, the lawmaker elected in Jo Cox's seat after her murder: "What I will say is that the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox, and indeed to bring this country together, would be, I think, to get Brexit done. I absolutely do."

Brabin had also asked Johnson to tone down his rhetoric on Brexit. She asked Johnson "as a human being that, going forward, will he please, please moderate his language so that we will all feel secure when we are going about our jobs?"

Some context: Labour MP Jo Cox, 41, was stabbed and shot by right wing extremist Thomas Mair outside her office in Northern England in June 2016, in an attack that shocked Britain.

The frenzied street attack happened days before Britain voted on whether to remain in the European Union. Cox was a prominent supporter of the "Remain" campaign.

Mair, a Nazi sympathizer, was sentenced to a whole life term in November 2016.