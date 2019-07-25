Boris Johnson's first Cabinet meeting as prime minister has just ended. He laid out to his top team the priorities for his first 100 days in power.

If his first speech to the nation since taking power on Wednesday is anything to go by, it's going to be pricey. Johnson says he will unite the nation by investing in social care, education, healthcare and police. And he repeated to his Cabinet that this government's priority was to leave the European Union on October 31, no ifs, no buts.

After Cabinet, Johnson will head over to the House of Commons, where he will address lawmakers for the first time and go head-to-head with the leader of opposition, Jeremy Corbyn.

Shortly after, Parliament will rise for the summer, which seems extraordinary given the circumstances. But while Parliament might be on holiday, it's very unlikely politics is going to take a break any time soon.