The decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend -- or prorogue -- Parliament has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.

Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson's request for the five-week suspension late last month -- ostensibly so that the government could reset the parliamentary timetable and launch a new legislative program.

But the plan to prorogue Parliament was widely seen as an attempt to limit the time for Johnson's opponents to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said Wednesday the court ruling was "huge," and proved that his opposition Labour Party's attempt to prevent the suspension of Parliament was correct.

Starmer told the TUC conference in Brighton: "I need to get back to Parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.

"It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do.

"The Prime Minister was not telling the truth about why he was doing it. The idea of shutting down Parliament offended everyone across the country, and then they felt they were not being told the truth."