World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament unlawful, Scottish court rules

By Peter Wilkinson and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 5:49 a.m. ET, September 11, 2019
1 min ago

Ruling against suspension of Parliament is "huge," says opposition

The decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend -- or prorogue -- Parliament has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.

Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson's request for the five-week suspension late last month -- ostensibly so that the government could reset the parliamentary timetable and launch a new legislative program. 

But the plan to prorogue Parliament was widely seen as an attempt to limit the time for Johnson's opponents to prevent a no-deal Brexit. 

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said Wednesday the court ruling was "huge," and proved that his opposition Labour Party's attempt to prevent the suspension of Parliament was correct.

Opposition Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said: "It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do."
Opposition Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said: "It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do." Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Starmer told the TUC conference in Brighton: "I need to get back to Parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.

"It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do.

"The Prime Minister was not telling the truth about why he was doing it. The idea of shutting down Parliament offended everyone across the country, and then they felt they were not being told the truth."

1 min ago

Government "disappointed" by decision

Boris Johnson's government said the court's decision was disappointing. A spokesperson said:

We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.

Boris Johnson's attempt to suspend Parliament until October 14 has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.
Boris Johnson's attempt to suspend Parliament until October 14 has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers. Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

5 min ago

Scottish judges rule UK Parliament suspension is unlawful

From CNN's Aimee Lewis

Three judges at Scotland's highest court of appeal say the UK government's decision to shut down Parliament is unlawful, the UK's PA news agency reported on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether the ruling means that the suspension -- also known as prorogation -- of Parliament will be reversed. 

Scottish National Party member of Parliament Joanna Cherry QC, who was among the cross-party group of politicians who brought the action, tweeted: "All 3 judges in Scotland's Highest court of appeal rule Prorogation unlawful!"

"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that prorogation is unlawful," she added in a second tweet.

This post has been updated.