Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament unlawful, Scottish court rules
Ruling against suspension of Parliament is "huge," says opposition
The decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend -- or prorogue -- Parliament has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.
Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson's request for the five-week suspension late last month -- ostensibly so that the government could reset the parliamentary timetable and launch a new legislative program.
But the plan to prorogue Parliament was widely seen as an attempt to limit the time for Johnson's opponents to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said Wednesday the court ruling was "huge," and proved that his opposition Labour Party's attempt to prevent the suspension of Parliament was correct.
Starmer told the TUC conference in Brighton: "I need to get back to Parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.
"It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do.
"The Prime Minister was not telling the truth about why he was doing it. The idea of shutting down Parliament offended everyone across the country, and then they felt they were not being told the truth."
Government "disappointed" by decision
Boris Johnson's government said the court's decision was disappointing. A spokesperson said:
We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.
Scottish judges rule UK Parliament suspension is unlawful
Three judges at Scotland's highest court of appeal say the UK government's decision to shut down Parliament is unlawful, the UK's PA news agency reported on Wednesday.
It is unclear whether the ruling means that the suspension -- also known as prorogation -- of Parliament will be reversed.
Scottish National Party member of Parliament Joanna Cherry QC, who was among the cross-party group of politicians who brought the action, tweeted: "All 3 judges in Scotland's Highest court of appeal rule Prorogation unlawful!"
"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that prorogation is unlawful," she added in a second tweet.
This post has been updated.