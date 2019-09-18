Barnier at the European Parliament last week. JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

The Supreme Court in London will soon begin scrutinizing Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament for a second day -- but in Brussels, a European Parliament debate into Brexit is already well underway.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned MEPs of the "considerable" impact of a no-deal Brexit, and stressed that the ball is in the UK's court to avoid such an outcome.

"I would recommend nobody underestimates the consequences of no-deal -- for (the) UK first and foremost -- but for us as well," Barnier said.

"The consequences of Brexit are not theoretical. They are considerable. Three years after the UK referendum I don't think we should be spending time pretending to negotiate."

"I think we need to move forward with determination, we need to do so with ongoing co-operation and transparency," he said.

"The position of the European Union has never been an ideological one. It has always been a pragmatic one," Barnier added.

On the Northern Irish backstop question, Barnier said: "The new UK Government this week in Luxembourg outlined the aspects of the backstop they don't like. That is not enough, however, to move towards achieving a solution."

"We need a legally operative solution in the Withdrawal Agreement which addresses each one of the risks created by Brexit," he added.