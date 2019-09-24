Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful Supreme Court rules
Boris Johnson must resign, says lawmaker who took the case
Joanna Cherry, the lawmaker and lawyer who brought the Scottish case that the Supreme Court has sided with, is making a statement outside the court.
“This is an absolutely momentous decision," she said on the back of the win.
“There is nothing to stop members of Parliament such as myself and my colleagues from resuming immediately” in scrutinizing the government, Cherry adds.
“I am absolutely delighted that the United Kingdom Supreme Court has agreed with Scotland’s Supreme Court," she notes, before addressing Boris Johnson.
“His position is untenable and he should have to guts to do the decent thing and resign," she says.
Parliament has not been prorogued, rule all 11 UK Supreme Court judges
Lady Hale, President of the UK Supreme Court, said in her ruling this morning that the prorogation came about in “exceptional circumstances.”
Parliament “has a right to a voice” as to how a rise in its sitting comes about, she added.
She said the effect on democracy of the prorogation was “extreme,” and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary.
Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen was “unlawful, void and has no effect,” and so is the prorogation, she said.
“Parliament has not been prorogued,” she added -- a unanimous judgement by all 11 judges.
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson suspended Parliament unlawfully
The Supreme Court has ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful, in a stunning and historic blow to the Prime Minister.
Lady Hale is summarizing the case
The Supreme Court's President Lady Hale says the circumstances of the current prorogation have not occurred before, and are unlikely to arise again.
She is summarizing the circumstances of the prorogation and how the case came to the Supreme Court.
HAPPENING NOW: Supreme Court announces ruling
Supreme Court President Lady Hale is reading out the judges' ruling into Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament.
Protesters gather at rainy Supreme Court
The stage is set at the Supreme Court in London, where torrential rain has been drenching the reporters and protesters outside.
Microphones are set up outside the historic building's entrance, and a handful of activists are making their voices heard.
"Whether you're outside this court today getting absolutely soaked in the rain because you believe that the judges should reopen Parliament, or uphold the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue it, this is about future prime ministers and precedent," Naomi Smith, the CEO of pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain, told the PA Media news agency.
"This isn't about Leave or Remain, it's not about being pro or anti-Brexit, it's about defending our democracy."
Many of Johnson's critics fear a total victory for the Prime Minister -- where the Supreme Court rules that judges cannot intervene in a prorogation of Parliament because it is a political decision -- would set a precedent that would allow future leaders to shut down the chamber almost as and when they please.
Meanwhile, a pro-Brexit protester holding a Union Jack umbrella told PA Media of the case: "It's just stalling Brexit and all the underhand tactics of both sides really is just embarrassing."
"They're not representing the people, it doesn't matter what side you're all on, they're all out for themselves," he added.
Why did Boris Johnson suspend Parliament anyway?
Time for a refresher.
Johnson announced his intention to prorogue Parliament at the end of August. The move took effect earlier this month amid chaotic scenes in the small hours of Tuesday morning, and Parliament won't open again until October 14.
Why? The Prime Minister said the suspension was needed to make way for a new Queen's Speech -- which sets out the government's legislative agenda and marks the start of a new parliamentary session. By convention, a Queen's Speech usually takes place every year, and Parliament is always prorogued before it is reopened by the monarch.
How long is the suspension? Five weeks -- but for most of that period, Parliament may not have been sitting anyway. It was due to rise at the end of this week for party conference season, returning in the second week of October. So Johnson's prorogation has only added a handful of days to the length of time MPs are away -- though some lawmakers were plotting to force the House of Commons to sit during the conferences recess.
So why is it controversial? Johnson's opponents have claimed he is shutting down Parliament to stifle debate, and to allow the clock to run down on Brexit.
In an extraordinary intervention, the Speaker of the House John Bercow -- whose role is traditionally impartial -- said it was "blindly obvious" Johnson was attempting to limit debate over Brexit with the move.
"Shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people's elected representatives," Bercow said in a statement.
Does the suspension make a no-deal Brexit more likely? It's unclear -- in theory, no-deal is off the table on October 31 because of new legislation instructing Johnson to ask for a delay if he can't make a pact.
But Johnson isn't backing down from bullish rhetoric about leaving on that date -- so something is going to have to give.
If the Prime Minister finds a way around the law, there will be very little time in late October for lawmakers to pass another one.
Which way could the court rule?
The Supreme Court's judges have been considering appeals to two rulings -- one, from London, that deemed it was not up to the courts to rule on prorogation, and another from Scotland that decided courts could make a judgement, and that Johnson's prorogation was unlawful.
It's too close to call what the judges will have decided -- but there are three vague directions in which they could rule.
- Uphold the London ruling: In this scenario, the Supreme Court would side with the High Court decision that prorogation is in all cases a political matter, and not one that can be ruled on by the courts. This would be a big win for Boris Johnson's government, and could set a significant precedent that limits the role of the judiciary in British democracy.
- Uphold the Scottish ruling: This would mean agreeing both that the courts have a role in reviewing prerogative powers, and that Johnson's exercise of them in this case was unlawful. That would be a huge blow for the Prime Minister, as it would essentially rule that he had lied to the Queen. The Supreme Court would find itself at the center of a bitter and undoubtedly ugly argument over whether the justices had overstepped their powers.
- Land somewhere in the middle: If they wished, the justices could take elements of each ruling. They could accept the argument that courts can in principle rule on matters such as prorogation – but that Johnson's government had not acted unlawfully in this case. That would essentially be a warning shot to future governments that if they try to limit the supremacy of Parliament in a more egregious way, the courts could step in.
A historic ruling awaits
Good morning from London -- where, in less than two hours, the Supreme Court will hand down a landmark ruling on whether Boris Johnson unlawfully suspended Parliament.
Judges heard from both sides during a three-day hearing last week, and will announce their decision at 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET).
The Prime Minister says he prorogued Parliament in order to prepare for a new Queen's Speech. But critics say it was to shut down debate over Brexit; they allege he lied to the Queen over the real reasons.
It's still unclear what will happen if the court does rule against Johnson, who is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. He has reportedly refused to rule out shutting down Parliament again.
Opposition lawmakers are likely to react with fury to such a move -- and demands will flood in for Parliament to be re-opened as soon as possible.