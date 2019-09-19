Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension case reaches final day in Supreme Court
What's happening in court today?
Unlike the first two days of the case -- which saw lengthy remarks from each side in both the English and Scottish cases -- Thursday will be characterized by a number of shorter and snappier interventions.
At 10:30 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET), there will be two oral interventions in the Cherry case -- the Scottish ruling that found Boris Johnson's government unlawfully prorogued Parliament. The first will come from the Scottish government and will last 30 minutes, and the second will come for a lawyer representing Raymond McCord. He launched a separate, unsuccessful legal challenge against prorogation in Northern Ireland, arguing a no-deal Brexit damage the peace process there. He isn't appealing his own verdict in the Supreme Court, but has been given permission to speak as part of the Cherry case.
At 11:40 a.m. the court will hear from the Counsel General for Wales -- the Welsh government's law officer -- and at 12:10 a.m. the case of former PM John Major will be made by his lawyer.
Then, after lunch, the case comes full circle as we hear again from the two lawyers who opened proceedings on Tuesday. Lord Keen will reply to the Cherry case for the UK government at 2 p.m. and Lord Pannick will make the appellants' reply in the Miller case.
Meanwhile, in the Labour Party...
The muddy waters of Brexit are becoming a little clearer.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the official opposition Labour Party, has finally made public his position on the biggest issue facing his party and his country.
Having played a central role in the parliamentary attempts to block a no-deal Brexit, Corbyn faced the inevitable question about what he would do next.
In a newspaper article published on Wednesday, Corbyn attempted an answer of sorts. Once no deal is off the table, Labour would do everything in its power to force an early general election. The party would go to the country with a plan to hold a second referendum with a choice between a new Brexit deal, negotiated by Corbyn's government, and remaining in the EU.
And in that referendum, what would Corbyn's position be? In his Guardian article on Wednesday, Corbyn indicated that he would not actually take a position. Corbyn would remain neutral, above the fray, with lawmakers and party members free to campaign as they see fit.
"We will give the people the final say on Brexit, with the choice of a credible leave offer and remain," he wrote.
By placing himself in the Brexit middle, Corbyn is taking a huge risk, given how divided the nation is over Brexit. Under normal circumstances, a moderate position in the center of a political debate can win over voters. But Brexit is not normal politics.
It's day three at the Supreme Court
Good morning from London, where the landmark case into Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is in its final day.
The court's 11 judges will return for a series of interventions on Thursday, before deliberating on their all-important verdict.
We'll even hear from a past prime minister -- John Major -- whose remarks will be read to the court. Major joined the case against incumbent Boris Johnson's government and his controversial decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks.