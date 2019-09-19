TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Unlike the first two days of the case -- which saw lengthy remarks from each side in both the English and Scottish cases -- Thursday will be characterized by a number of shorter and snappier interventions.

At 10:30 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET), there will be two oral interventions in the Cherry case -- the Scottish ruling that found Boris Johnson's government unlawfully prorogued Parliament. The first will come from the Scottish government and will last 30 minutes, and the second will come for a lawyer representing Raymond McCord. He launched a separate, unsuccessful legal challenge against prorogation in Northern Ireland, arguing a no-deal Brexit damage the peace process there. He isn't appealing his own verdict in the Supreme Court, but has been given permission to speak as part of the Cherry case.

At 11:40 a.m. the court will hear from the Counsel General for Wales -- the Welsh government's law officer -- and at 12:10 a.m. the case of former PM John Major will be made by his lawyer.

Then, after lunch, the case comes full circle as we hear again from the two lawyers who opened proceedings on Tuesday. Lord Keen will reply to the Cherry case for the UK government at 2 p.m. and Lord Pannick will make the appellants' reply in the Miller case.