Brexit deal shelved for election decision
Here's what's on the agenda for today
Parliament will start sitting at 11:30 a.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET), ahead of what could be a lengthy day in the chamber.
There'll be a statement and questions on health and social care for an hour, which means that the earliest the election debate can begin is 12:30 p.m.
Then what happens? That debate will be on a business motion, meaning it relates to the government's attempt to put an early election to a vote, and the details of the proposed timetable. In other words, it's a debate about whether there can be a debate. And it will last up to six hours.
If that business motion is approved, the bill then will then start progressing through various stages that must be passed for a bill to become law, meaning MPs get to go back and forth on it and lay down any amendments. This will need to happen in a matter of days, given that Parliament must be dissolved 25 working days before an election can take place.
What are these stages? The first reading of the bill takes a few seconds -- quite literally, it's when the bill is read out loud for the first time.
The second reading is where MPs get to debate the bill for the first time, and Committee stage is where a forensic examination of the contents take place and amendments can be put down. At the report stage, the whole House then gets an opportunity to amend the bill -- before a final debate in its Third Reading.
Amendments can delay proceedings, so much will depend on whether the opposition parties attempt to carve up the election bill by changing details of the date, franchising and other matters.
This whole process usually takes weeks, but it needs to be fast-tracked if there is to be an election before Christmas. And don't forget -- after all of these are completed, the bill still has to pass through the House of Lords.
It all means we should find out sometime this evening whether Britain is heading for an election, and the process should be finalized in a day or two.
Boris Johnson is blocking Brexit by calling for election, says ex-Tory
One group of MPs that Boris Johnson may need to persuade to get behind an election is the swathe of Conservatives he expelled from the party last month.
But he won't have much luck with Philip Hammond, Theresa May's former Chancellor, who has been an outspoken critic of Johnson's government and now opposes an election.
"The idea that now we would use our precious time to halt all of this process for five or six weeks and go out and have a general election frankly appalls me," Hammond told BBC Radio 4 this morning.
"I think the Government is trying to create a narrative that Parliament is blocking Brexit and therefore we need an election. But, that is simply untrue."
Hammond noted that the government is stopping its attempts to force its Brexit deal through Parliament, despite a majority for it looking possible. "It is the Government that has blocked it. And the Government should now stop blocking Brexit, allow Parliament to get on with the Brexit Bill and deliver Brexit by the end of November," he said.
And he hit out at attempts to lurch the Conservative Party to the right, saying those inside the party "want this general election to change the shape of the Conservative Party in Parliament ... to get rid of a cohort of MPs that it regards as not robust enough on this issue and to replace them with hardliners."
Hammond found himself on the receiving end of the trend, when Johnson booted him from the party on September 3 after he helped prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"It really doesn't matter how many times my party kicks me, abuses me, reviles me, they are not going to stop me feeling like a Conservative," he said.
It's beginning to look a lot like (a) Christmas (election)
Good morning from London, where Boris Johnson seems to be slowly, painfully, inching towards a December snap election.
It may seem like a distant prospect after the Prime Minister lost a third vote on the issue just a few hours ago on Monday.
But Johnson will now make another roll of the dice as he tries to force a poll that could snap Britain out of its paralyzing political impasse.
Later today he'll table a simple bill calling for a vote, which will need the support of only a majority of lawmakers. He seems to have won over two crucial opposition groups, meaning it looks likely -- though not certain -- that the UK will get its first December election since 1923.
But, as with all things Brexit, there may be at least one sting in the tail. The government will have to wrangle over the date and could face amendments from opposition MPs, all while trying to rush the bill through this week.
Still, by the end of today, we may find ourselves at the start of an election campaign -- and a new episode in the endless soap opera of British politics.