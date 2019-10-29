Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Parliament will start sitting at 11:30 a.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET), ahead of what could be a lengthy day in the chamber.

There'll be a statement and questions on health and social care for an hour, which means that the earliest the election debate can begin is 12:30 p.m.

Then what happens? That debate will be on a business motion, meaning it relates to the government's attempt to put an early election to a vote, and the details of the proposed timetable. In other words, it's a debate about whether there can be a debate. And it will last up to six hours.

If that business motion is approved, the bill then will then start progressing through various stages that must be passed for a bill to become law, meaning MPs get to go back and forth on it and lay down any amendments. This will need to happen in a matter of days, given that Parliament must be dissolved 25 working days before an election can take place.

What are these stages? The first reading of the bill takes a few seconds -- quite literally, it's when the bill is read out loud for the first time.

The second reading is where MPs get to debate the bill for the first time, and Committee stage is where a forensic examination of the contents take place and amendments can be put down. At the report stage, the whole House then gets an opportunity to amend the bill -- before a final debate in its Third Reading.

Amendments can delay proceedings, so much will depend on whether the opposition parties attempt to carve up the election bill by changing details of the date, franchising and other matters.

This whole process usually takes weeks, but it needs to be fast-tracked if there is to be an election before Christmas. And don't forget -- after all of these are completed, the bill still has to pass through the House of Lords.

It all means we should find out sometime this evening whether Britain is heading for an election, and the process should be finalized in a day or two.