UK heads for general election in bid to break Brexit deadlock

With the UK's December election locked in, the main parties have already kicked off their campaigning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key message: "Let's get Brexit done," bookended a video released on Monday, underlining the central issue of the poll.

The Labour Party called the election “a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's campaign video had a revolutionary message: "It's time for real change."