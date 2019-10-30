UK heads for general election in bid to break Brexit deadlock
The pre-Christmas campaigns have already begun
With the UK's December election locked in, the main parties have already kicked off their campaigning.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key message: "Let's get Brexit done," bookended a video released on Monday, underlining the central issue of the poll.
The Labour Party called the election “a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country.”
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's campaign video had a revolutionary message: "It's time for real change."
December vote will be third UK general election in four years
Good morning from London, where a general election on December 12 was backed by MPs on Tuesday evening.
The upcoming vote will be the UK's third general election in four years.
In fact, British voters have had their say in some sort of poll every single year for the past five years:
- May 2019: European Parliament election (some parts of the UK also held local council elections)
- May 2018: Local council elections in England
- June 2017: General election
- June 2016: Brexit referendum
- May 2015: General election
- September 2014: Scottish independence referendum