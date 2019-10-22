Jean-Claude Juncker is tired of Brexit

Juncker shares a laugh with Brexit foe Nigel Farage in the European Parliament on Tuesday. FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end. Ursula von der Leyen will take up the role on November 2.

Juncker noted that he's spent a lot of his time in the position talking about one topic.

"In truth, it has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit when I have thought of nothing less than how this union could do better for its citizens," he said.

"A waste of time and a waste of energy," Juncker added.

Hold on just a little bit longer, Jean-Claude. The votes in Parliament over the next three days could wrap up Brexit. Or at least this stage of it. For now. And then again, they could not.

"I will always regret the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the Union. But at least we can look at ourselves in the eye and say that we have done all in our power to make sure that this departure is orderly," Juncker added.