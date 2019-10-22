Finally, the UK might get an election 

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit has paralyzed politics in the UK for more than three years. The country badly needs a new domestic agenda to deal with its housing shortages and public infrastructure, among many other things. Yet ever since the result of the 2016 referendum, Brexit has left the nation in a state of political deadlock.

It's been clear for months that some kind of public vote was going to be necessary to clean up the Brexit mess, and given the lack of a parliamentary majority for anything, that vote was always likely to come in the form of a general election.

Now it looks as though we might get one. Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that if it blocks his plan for an accelerated legislative timetable later tonight, he will pull the bill and push for an election.

Johnson has tried this twice already, though the main opposition Labour party has said no, on the grounds that it could allow the UK to fall into a no-deal scenario accidentally. That calculus could be about to change. The request for a Brexit extension, sent reluctantly by Johnson at the weekend, is now sitting with the EU, and as a Labour spokesperson told CNN, "We’ve always said take the threat of no deal away and let’s have an election."

If the extension is granted and it's long enough for the nation to hold an election, then it's game on.

Unless you've been living under a rock, it's been fairly obvious that both main UK parties have been preparing for an election for the best part of a year. And it's likely we just heard Johnson's campaign message in the chamber. "Are honorable members really going to tell their constituents that at the last minute, they handed the decision to Brussels? Let's get Brexit done!"

Lawmakers now face an ultimatum in tonight's vote. Johnson, of course, wants his deal to pass before October 31. However, any delay to Brexit could work in his favor at the election, now tantalizingly close. Do rival parties really want to hand Johnson that easy message by delaying Brexit? Or do they think that standing up to his deal, which they think could still ultimately lead to no deal, will make Johnson look like a loser while they stood by their convictions?

Never let it be said that politics isn't a high-stakes game.