Boris Johnson's Brexit bill faces Parliament vote
Finally, the UK might get an election
Brexit has paralyzed politics in the UK for more than three years. The country badly needs a new domestic agenda to deal with its housing shortages and public infrastructure, among many other things. Yet ever since the result of the 2016 referendum, Brexit has left the nation in a state of political deadlock.
It's been clear for months that some kind of public vote was going to be necessary to clean up the Brexit mess, and given the lack of a parliamentary majority for anything, that vote was always likely to come in the form of a general election.
Now it looks as though we might get one. Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that if it blocks his plan for an accelerated legislative timetable later tonight, he will pull the bill and push for an election.
Johnson has tried this twice already, though the main opposition Labour party has said no, on the grounds that it could allow the UK to fall into a no-deal scenario accidentally. That calculus could be about to change. The request for a Brexit extension, sent reluctantly by Johnson at the weekend, is now sitting with the EU, and as a Labour spokesperson told CNN, "We’ve always said take the threat of no deal away and let’s have an election."
If the extension is granted and it's long enough for the nation to hold an election, then it's game on.
Unless you've been living under a rock, it's been fairly obvious that both main UK parties have been preparing for an election for the best part of a year. And it's likely we just heard Johnson's campaign message in the chamber. "Are honorable members really going to tell their constituents that at the last minute, they handed the decision to Brussels? Let's get Brexit done!"
Lawmakers now face an ultimatum in tonight's vote. Johnson, of course, wants his deal to pass before October 31. However, any delay to Brexit could work in his favor at the election, now tantalizingly close. Do rival parties really want to hand Johnson that easy message by delaying Brexit? Or do they think that standing up to his deal, which they think could still ultimately lead to no deal, will make Johnson look like a loser while they stood by their convictions?
Never let it be said that politics isn't a high-stakes game.
Corbyn quizzed by Labour rebels in Parliament
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is now speaking in the Commons, attacking Boris Johnson's bill and warning of the risk of a no-deal Brexit at the end of its transition period.
"This deal leaves open the possibility of the UK crashing out of the UK without a deal by the end of next year," Corbyn says.
But he has taken a couple of interventions from his own Labour Party backbench MPs, who have said they will vote in favor of the bill at its second reading later in order to then consider amendments to it. This could force the government to move towards a softer Brexit.
This confirms murmurs that the government will benefit from votes from Labour rebels who don't like Johnson's deal, but want to get it to the next stage so they can start amending it.
It means Johnson likely has the numbers to pass his Brexit deal, but that might not matter -- especially if his program motion is voted down and the Prime Minister pulls the bill anyway.
The big question is whether that threat from Johnson, which he made just moments ago, focuses the minds of wavering Labour rebels and dissuades them from voting down his motion.
BREAKING: Johnson to pull Brexit vote and push for election if his timetable is voted down later
Boris Johnson will scrap the vote on his Brexit deal and push for a snap general election, if his program motion is voted down by lawmakers later.
If Parliament "gets its way and decides to delay everything," Johnson told the Commons, "the bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward... to a general election."
"I will in no way allow months more of this," Johnson added.
The program motion has come under attack for asking MPs to consider Johnson's Brexit deal in just three days.
Johnson takes an intervention from his brother
Boris Johnson just took a question from his brother Jo in Parliament -- which apparently allowed for some brotherly reconciliation.
Jo congratulated the Prime Minister for securing a Brexit deal. "I never doubted it for a minute," he said to laughs on both sides of the House.
The younger Johnson -- who has called for a second Brexit referendum -- in fact resigned from his brother's Cabinet last month, saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."
Jo then asked whether Parliament would have a proper role in the process.
"I thank my right Honorable friend and brother very much for what he said," Boris Johnson said, reassuring Jo that Parliament would have a role.
Boris Johnson: If we pass this bill, the country can heal
Boris Johnson has started pitching his Brexit deal to MPs in the House of Commons, repeating his frequent claim that passing the bill tonight will help "get Brexit done and move our country on."
If the plan passes, Johnson says the country can "de-escalate those no-deal preparations immediately."
"If we do this deal, if we pass this deal and the legislation that enables it, we can turn the page and allow this country and this Parliament to begin to heal and unite," he adds.
The reality may be quite different -- if the bill passes, it's already clear that there will be new divisions over what happens when the transition period ends.
HAPPENING NOW: Debate on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal begins
MPs have started debating Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement, ahead of a vote tonight that will indicate whether there is support for the pact in principle.
There'll be around seven hours of debate before we get to that point, though. Keep following this page for live updates of all the important moments.
Former Tory hits out at Jacob Rees-Mogg
Most of the 21 Conservative MPs expelled from the party by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in September are expected to back his bill and proposed Brexit timetable later today.
But Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons and Johnson ally, seems to be inadvertently tempting some of them to go back on that decision.
Ed Vaizey didn't seem happy with how Rees-Mogg dismissed concerns about the shortened timetable on Twitter.
Jean-Claude Juncker is tired of Brexit
Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end. Ursula von der Leyen will take up the role on November 2.
Juncker noted that he's spent a lot of his time in the position talking about one topic.
"In truth, it has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit when I have thought of nothing less than how this union could do better for its citizens," he said.
"A waste of time and a waste of energy," Juncker added.
Hold on just a little bit longer, Jean-Claude. The votes in Parliament over the next three days could wrap up Brexit. Or at least this stage of it. For now. And then again, they could not.
"I will always regret the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the Union. But at least we can look at ourselves in the eye and say that we have done all in our power to make sure that this departure is orderly," Juncker added.
Amendment to automatically extend transition period is tabled
Much of the debate over Boris Johnson's Brexit bill has focused on what happens at the end of the transition period -- the period running to December 2020 in which much of the status quo will remain in place.
It was designed to give the UK and the EU time to strike a trade deal and other agreements, but such pacts take years to negotiate and it's unlikely one can be reached so quickly.
That's why opposition MPs have been warning that the current deal could lead to, in essence, a no-deal Brexit in 14 months' time.
So Nick Boles, a leader in the ex-Tory, anti-no-deal brigade, has just announced he's tabled an amendment for debate later today seeking to force a government to automatically extend the transition period if it can't reach a deal in the intervening time (unless Parliament votes to the contrary).
The amendment follows hours of reported negotiations between Boles and his fellow independents and Downing Street.
And while it could mean those independents support Johnson's timetable, it could cost him favor with the hardline Tories on the other side who are keen to keep a no-deal split on the table in 2020 and beyond.