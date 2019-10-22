ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson's push to get his Brexit plan through Parliament begins in a couple of hours.

The first hurdle is the second reading of Johnson's Brexit deal. A debate will begin at 12:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. ET) and the vote will take place around 7 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) Its results will show whether the Commons supports Johnson's Brexit plan in principle, but it won't make Brexit a done deal by any stretch. You can look at CNN's analysis of whether Johnson has the votes below, but it looks like the bill will scrape through.

Immediately afterwards (should Johnson win that vote), there's another vote on the government's planned timetable for the rest of the week -- and that's where it could get harder for Downing Street.

The government wants to ram its Brexit bill through all of its stages in the House of Commons this week, and push it on to the House of Lords for approval as quickly as possible. By contrast, the last big EU upheaval, the Lisbon Treaty, was pored over in 25 sittings over five months.

It's possible that the government could lose this vote. If it does, the whole timetable would be thrown into chaos and Johnson may be forced to take advantage of the extension to the Brexit process that he reluctantly requested from EU on Sunday.

Or, the Prime Minister could abandon the legislation altogether and seek a general election in an effort to resolve the mess.