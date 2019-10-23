Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

As we wait for the EU to decide on an extension to the Brexit process, Boris Johnson must decide whether to come good on his pledge to call an election rather than stomach a lengthy delay.

If Parliament "gets its way and decides to delay everything," Johnson told the Commons on Tuesday, "the bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward... to a general election."

"I will in no way allow months more of this," Johnson added.

His wording left room for a short, technical extension, however -- and Johnson didn't push for a poll after losing the vote on his timetable last night.

The Prime Minister may feel he is so close to passing his Brexit deal that a snap poll would be counterproductive.

That's certainly the theory of Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who tweeted last night that "Johnson’s bluff of threatening to call general election tonight was called & ignored."

Johnson has been pushing for an election for weeks, only to be thwarted by Labour -- who have said they'll only go to the polls when no-deal is off the table.

The irony of the situation is that Labour would now likely back a vote -- but Johnson may not offer it.

Given that the two sides have agreed to disagree at every stage of the Brexit process, such a standoff would be squarely on brand.