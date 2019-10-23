Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election
Are we heading for a general election?
As we wait for the EU to decide on an extension to the Brexit process, Boris Johnson must decide whether to come good on his pledge to call an election rather than stomach a lengthy delay.
If Parliament "gets its way and decides to delay everything," Johnson told the Commons on Tuesday, "the bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward... to a general election."
"I will in no way allow months more of this," Johnson added.
His wording left room for a short, technical extension, however -- and Johnson didn't push for a poll after losing the vote on his timetable last night.
The Prime Minister may feel he is so close to passing his Brexit deal that a snap poll would be counterproductive.
That's certainly the theory of Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who tweeted last night that "Johnson’s bluff of threatening to call general election tonight was called & ignored."
Johnson has been pushing for an election for weeks, only to be thwarted by Labour -- who have said they'll only go to the polls when no-deal is off the table.
The irony of the situation is that Labour would now likely back a vote -- but Johnson may not offer it.
Given that the two sides have agreed to disagree at every stage of the Brexit process, such a standoff would be squarely on brand.
Johnson's "Brexit horror" -- what the papers are saying
Boris Johnson's mixed day in Parliament is dominating the front pages of British newspapers, many of which have started sprinkling in some Halloween-related puns as the clock ticks down to the Prime Minister's October 31 deadline.
The Financial Times notes Johnson's "landmark" success in finally getting a Brexit deal through Parliament -- but adds that the October 31 cutoff set by the PM is all but gone.
"MPs thwart PM again," says the Metro -- which adds that Johnson was left "clinging by his fingertips" to his "do or die" vow to take Britain out of the EU by the end of this month.
The Mirror said Johnson was facing a "Brexit horror" in their headline (which they managed to squeeze under a banner focusing on CNN's royal exclusive yesterday).
The Telegraph said Brexit is now in "purgatory," while the Mail criticized MPs for "torpedoing" Johnson's deadline. "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster!" their headline exclaims, over MPs voting down the government's timetable.
Johnson wants to get Brexit done by Halloween. It's going to be a nightmare
Boris Johnson always had a mountain to climb if he wanted to get Brexit done before the end of this month. He's taken a few short steps up the foothills, but is short on supplies with a considerable climb left.
On Tuesday night, the UK Prime Minister could take heart from the fact that he achieved something that eluded his predecessor Theresa May, when, for the first time in this tortuous process, Parliament finally declared itself in favor of something related to Brexit.
It was not quite the "meaningful vote" on the substance of his deal that Johnson craved -- that fell by the wayside on Saturday -- but it was a positive result nonetheless.
Technically, Members of Parliament (MPs) agreed to advance Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the House of Commons. The Prime Minister won by a pretty comfortable margin of 30 -- no small thing for a government with a majority of minus 40.
But the celebrations were short lived. Just a few minutes later, lawmakers defied Johnson in a second vote when they rejected his plans for an accelerated legislative timetable, throwing a big pile of rocks into his path.
Brexit: We're not there yet
Good morning from London.
With just eight days to go (in theory) until the UK leaves the EU, the Brexit process is in limbo once more.
Boris Johnson failed to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) through Parliament, in a major set back for the UK Prime Minister -- meaning his dream of an October 31 Brexit now seems seriously unlikely.
The Prime Minister did, however, claim a victory in principle -- after the bill passed its "second reading" in the House of Commons. After three years of agonizing Brexit debates, it's the first time lawmakers agreed on a way forward.
Despite warnings from the government that no-deal preparations now must "accelerate," the EU looks set to grant Britain another extension. European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted soon after Tuesday's Westminster votes that he will recommend the bloc accepts the request for a delay that Johnson was forced to send on Saturday.
On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate the Queen's Speech, instead of Brexit, and Johnson will face a barrage of questions during Prime Minister's Questions at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET).