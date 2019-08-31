Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament set to spark Brexit protests
A big week for Brexit in UK courts next week
A few separate battles over Brexit could erupt next week.
Lawmakers and campaigners will be scrambling to bolster or block Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament for five weeks from mid-September, with the Prime Minister facing potential challenges on a number of fronts.
Here's what to look out for:
Tuesday, September 3
- Parliament resumes after the summer recess, and the showdown against Johnson's power move begins. Lawmakers opposed to no-deal Brexit will have several days to legislate on the issue before Parliament is suspended on or after September 9.
- A legal challenge to the suspension will be heard in Scotland.
- A Northern Ireland court will decide whether a challenge to the suspension can go ahead.
Wednesday, September 4
- Chancellor Sajid Javid is scheduled to lay out his Spending Round, which will set departmental budgets for 2020-21. He is expected to announce an increase in public spending on education, health and police -- leading to speculation that it will the lay groundwork for a general election in the autumn.
Thursday, September 5
- Gina Miller's legal challenge over the suspension of Parliament will be heard in a court in London.
Miller, Major, Watson and Swinson unite in legal battle
The legal action launched by businesswoman Gina Miller against the suspension of Parliament has garnered the support of former prime minister John Major, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party Tom Watson and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson.
Miller, an anti-Brexit campaigner who orchestrated the successful campaign to ensure a parliamentary vote on any Brexit deal, told the BBC that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "hijacking the Queen's prerogative power."
In an extraordinary move, Major -- who led the country from 1990 to 1997 -- joined the legal action on Friday. Labour's Watson then said he would also join the battle, because "the rights and freedoms of our citizens have been vandalized." Lib Dem leader Swinson came on board too, to prevent the "authoritarian power grab" of Johnson.
What's happening today
Good morning from London.
It's the fourth consecutive day of Brexit chaos in the capital after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen on Wednesday to suspend Parliament for five weeks to allow for a new session to start in mid-October. The move has been criticized because it limits opportunities for MPs to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union on October 31 without a deal.
Mass protests are expected across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday in response to the controversial move. The anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe has organized more than 30 "Stop the coup, defend democracy" demonstrations and tens of thousands of people have expressed interest on social media.
We'll also follow any developments in the legal action which has been launched by businesswoman Gina Miller, and supported by former Prime Minister John Major, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party Tom Watson and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson.